What does America mean to you?

“To me, America is a beacon of opportunity built on the backbone of public education. As the superintendent of Schools for the Sioux City Community School District, I celebrate the freedom of expression and the exchange of ideas that occur in public schools. As a result of every American having access to free, quality education, today’s youth are empowered to become tomorrow’s leaders, and I can tell from watching them work, that we are in good hands. Education and hard work make the American dream possible.” Paul Gausman, Sioux City School District Superintendent