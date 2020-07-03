What does America mean to you?

“I grew up in Northwest Iowa and, in elementary school, we placed our right hand over our heart, facing the flag while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every day. The American flag is so beautiful. It is our symbol of freedom and we honor those people who fought for our freedom. Now is not the time to point fingers. It is time to have hope since there is a need to get right with God. I believe in our country. If you want change, instigate that change. The Lord wants ‘doers.’” Joyce Kaiser, Sioux City