What does America mean to you?
View Comments

What does America mean to you?

“I grew up in Northwest Iowa and, in elementary school, we placed our right hand over our heart, facing the flag while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every day. The American flag is so beautiful. It is our symbol of freedom and we honor those people who fought for our freedom. Now is not the time to point fingers. It is time to have hope since there is a need to get right with God. I believe in our country. If you want change, instigate that change. The Lord wants ‘doers.’” Joyce Kaiser, Sioux City

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News