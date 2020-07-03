What does America mean to you?
What does America mean to you?

“To me, America is an ideal that we always hold out in front of ourselves, assessing who we are at this moment against what we expect of ourselves as a nation. We have the potential and the responsibility to keep growing; to strive and fight for equal access to liberty, justice, domestic tranquility and common defense. But it isn’t whether or not I have access, because I’ve been given every advantage in life -- it matters whether or not the least empowered among us can freely state that they have equal access, and that informs me how far we’ve yet to aspire.” Katie Colling, executive director of Missouri River Historical Development

