What does America mean to you?

“When I was a student at Hawthorne Grade School in Leeds, every morning we would start our day reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The last part of the pledge was always the most meaningful to me. 'One Nation Under God,' recognizing His Sovereignty. Next was that one word I struggled to pronounce forever, 'Indivisible,' which I later learned meant, incapable of being divided. Let that be our prayer. And finally, 'Liberty and Justice for All,' free from oppression and equality for all. The Pledge of Allegiance is 31 powerful words that truly says America. If you haven't, you owe it to yourself to attend a Naturalization Ceremony. The excitement on the faces of newly naturalized citizens is so uplifting and hope-filled that you will truly understand again the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all. America, is the last beacon of hope for all!” Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew