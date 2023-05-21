SUNDAY

May 21, 2023 All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

From the Source

Magnolia Network, 1 p.m.; also streams on discovery+ ■ Season Premiere

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button returns to explore the stories behind different delicious ingredients. The new season begins with a look at vinegar.

Just Jake

UPtv, 6 p.m. ■ Original Film

An emerging country star (Rob Mayes) returns to his hometown to overcome his serious writer's block and reunites with his high school sweetheart (Brittany Bristow). Together they rediscover love and learn that the best music is the music you make together.

The Equalizer

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 3 finale , "Eye for an Eye," the team is put into harm's way when McCall's (Queen Latifah) former CIA colleague (guest star Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and sets her sights on revenge. CBS has renewed the show for Season 4.

The Simpsons

FOX, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 34 of The Simpsons ends with "Homer's Adventures Through the Windshield Glass," in which Homer's (voice of Dan Castellaneta) life flashes before his eyes and time stands still when he crashes his car. Lizzo, Bowen Yang and Tim Robinson provide guest voices. The Simpsons has been renewed through Season 36.

100-Foot Wave

HBO, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the season finale "Chapter VI: Force Majeure," C.J. Macias and Andrew "Cotty" Cotton contemplate their relationships with big-wave surfing.

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

A&E, 8 p.m.

Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart had his WrestleMania VIII jacket stolen from him, and he hopes that the team, along with WWE Superstar and Bret's niece Natalya can help track it down. Plus, Bret relives his early days in the Hart Foundation when Natalya surprises him with an iconic item while Lita tries to reclaim Bret's sunglasses from the infamous Montreal Screw job.

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) brought a lot of fugitives and criminals to justice over 14 seasons of this NCIS spinoff, which ends tonight with "New Beginnings, Part 2." NCIS continues the search for stolen military-grade weapons, and Callen and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding. The episode is followed by the retrospective special A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles.

Tom Jones

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The series concludes with Tom's (Solly McLeod) letter to Lady Bellaston (Hannah Waddingham) threatening to sink his prospects with Sophia (Sophie Wilde), a sword fight putting him in even deeper trouble and the emergence of a secret.

Air Warriors

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "F-14 Tomcat," see how the F-14 Tomcat became a rising military star during the Cold War and a silver-screen hero in the film Top Gun. Discover the story of the U.S. Navy's top carrier fighter for 35 years, and meet the elite pilots who flew it into danger.

The Blacklist NBC, 9 p.m. While accompanying Red (James Spader) on a series of unusual tasks, Siya (Anya Banerjee) learns more about Meera's past in the new episode "The Sicilian Error of Color."

Ghosts of Beirut

Showtime, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This four-part series dramatizes the hunt for Imad Mughniyeh, the elusive Lebanese terrorist who orchestrated the 1983 bombings of American targets in Beirut. Dina Shihabi, Dermot Mulroney and Garret Dillahunt star.