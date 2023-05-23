TUESDAY May 23, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

HBO Max Rebrands as Max

Effective today, HBO Max is rebranding as Max, billed as an "enhanced streaming service" that will carry original programming, Warner Bros. films, kids content, programming from Discovery network brands and more. Among the original series debuting today are Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a family-friendly animated Gremlins prequel series; What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, an unscripted food and lifestyle series; and Clone High, a revival of the adult animated sitcom that originally aired in the early 2000s. Also today, Max will debut the feature-film exclusive Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Visit max.com for more details.

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Netflix

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hourlong Netflix stand-up special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers the insightful and ferocious wit and candor that audiences have come to know and love.

FBI

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against the clock to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer in "God Complex," the Season 5 finale and the series' 100th episode. FBI will return for Season 6.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Nick Cannon and DJ Kelly Osbourne are temporarily filling in for Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne as hosts of this musical guessing game in which contestants try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time for a shot at a $1 million prize.

Gotham Knights

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Dark Knight of the Soul," Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) search for a crucial piece of material that could save their team member.

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The game show that gives contestants the chance to win $1 million if they can finish the words to some of the biggest hit songs returns for a new season. Niecy Nash-Betts hosts.

Windy City Rehab

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Take Two: 10 Years Later," 10 years after Alison Victoria designed their kitchen, her friends are back for a second round — only this time it's for their entire house. The project turns tense when their contractor cuts corners, delaying the project and pushing the clients' budget to the max.

The Voice

NBC, 8 p.m. Live ■ Season Finale

The singing competition series crowns its new winner and says goodbye to longtime coach Blake Shelton, who is departing after this season, in a season finale that begins at a special time. An hourlong live cutdown show precedes the finale.

How I Met Your Father

Freeform, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

This spinoff of the long-running hit comedy How I Met Your Mother starring Hilary Duffairs its final two episodes of Season 1 tonight.