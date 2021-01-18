What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Siouxland

Woodbury County health officials said in mid-January they were debating whether to prioritize people 70 and older or people 75 and older for the next phase of vaccinations.

The vaccine is not yet available to the general public in any jurisdiction. Health officials expect widespread public availability in spring or summer.

In Nebraska, Dakota County Health Department has created a waiting list for people 65 and older; officials will contact residents when it’s time to schedule their appointment. In most parts of the state, those distributions will likely begin in February, once vaccinations for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are complete.