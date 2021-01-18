 Skip to main content
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Siouxland
Healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Tracy Larson, chief nursing officer, left, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to critical care nurse Mary Jones, on Dec. 17 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Front line health care workers were the first to receive the vaccine.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Siouxland.

In Iowa, Woodbury County distributed its first shipment of vaccines to healthcare workers, who sit within the Phase 1A priority group. The first doses were administered Dec. 17 at hospitals; others to receive the vaccine included EMS units. Roughly 3,500 such doses had been administered as of Jan. 11.

A smaller number of people have received both doses of a vaccine.

Long-term care facilities, another priority group, have been receiving vaccines through national pharmacy chains.

As of Jan. 18, 5,343 doses had been administered in Woodbury County. Nearly 11,000 doses had been administered to residents of Siouxland counties in Iowa.

Woodbury County health officials said in mid-January they were debating whether to prioritize people 70 and older or people 75 and older for the next phase of vaccinations.

The vaccine is not yet available to the general public in any jurisdiction. Health officials expect widespread public availability in spring or summer.

In Nebraska, Dakota County Health Department has created a waiting list for people 65 and older; officials will contact residents when it’s time to schedule their appointment. In most parts of the state, those distributions will likely begin in February, once vaccinations for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are complete.

South Dakota on Monday began vaccinations in priority group 1D, which includes people 80 and older, those who live in congregate settings and some other frontline workers. Avera Health is providing inoculations in Union and Yankton counties; Sanford Health is doing so for Clay County residents.

