Where to obtain COVID-19 tests in Siouxland
COVID-19 Le Mars Test Iowa site

A healthcare worker prepares to give a COVID-19 test Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 testing for Siouxland residents is available through state testing programs, medical offices and private facilities.

In Iowa, Test Iowa sites are located in Buena Vista, Crawford, Dickinson, Plymouth and Sioux counties. People seeking a test need to complete an online assessment, and those deemed eligible for a test are prompted to sign up for a time.

The Test Nebraska program offers COVID-19 tests in Madison and Wayne counties. Like Iowa’s program, people seeking a test will answer a few questions online to determine whether they need a test.

South Dakota officials offer tests in Clay and Yankton counties. Pre-registration is required to reserve a time.

Many physician offices and medical clinics also offer testing; contact your doctor for more information. Pharmacies and stores such as Walgreens and Hy-Vee also offer tests at several Siouxland locations. Some facilities may also offer at-home tests or serology tests, which determine whether someone has had COVID-19 previously.

