DES MOINES — More than 1,300 pieces of legislation were introduced this year in the Iowa Legislature.

Roughly 1 in 10 of those were passed by both chambers of the Republican-controlled body.

The 2023 session of Iowa’s 90th General Assembly concluded Thursday after 116 calendar days,

Here are lists highlighting some of those 1,300-plus bills that lawmakers passed and have been signed into law, those still awaiting the governor’s signature, and those that did not pass.

Signed into law

Private school financial aid (HF 68)

Property tax revenue constraints (HF 718)

Property tax rate rollback fix (SF 181)

Ban on gender-affirming health care (SF 538)

Transgender school bathroom requirements (SF 482)

State government reorganization (SF 514)

Medical malpractice award caps (HF 161)

K-12 public school funding (SF 192)

Rural emergency room hospitals (SF 75)

Authorized driver’s education instructors (SF 157)

Personal data privacy (SF 262)

Pregnant assault victims (HF 570)

Cocktail-to-go regulations (HF 433)

Passed Legislature

Child labor regulations (SF 542)

Public assistance eligibility (SF 494)

Trucker liability award caps (SF 228)

State auditor’s duties, limitations (SF 478)

Iowa caucus in-person requirement (HF 716)

School transparency, curriculum content (SF 496)

School teaching requirements (SF 391)

Disruptive students policy (HF 604)

Relaxing public school regulations (SF 391)

No new spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Iowa’s public universities (SF 560)

Regents degree information reporting requirement (HF 135)

Child care assistance eligibility (HF 707)

Repeal 10 percent public lands requirement (SF 558)

New nursing home moratorium (HF 685)

Raw milk sales (SF 315)

Punishments for drug sales that result in death (HF 595)

Human trafficking penalties (HF 630)

Midwife licensure (HF 265)

Medicaid premium tax (HF 685)

Create state Office of Apprenticeship (SF 318)

Crisis hotline numbers on student IDs (HF 602)

Previous convictions for domestic abuse (HF 112)

Endow Iowa Tax Credit backlog (HF 710)

Gubernatorial line of succession (HJR 3)

Clarifying legal voting age (SJR 9)

Failed to pass

Guns allowed in school parking lots (HF 654, SF 543)

Sale of behind-the-counter birth control pills without a prescription (SF 326)

Maternal health care (SF 324, HF 427)

Hands-free driving (SF 547)

Eminent domain restrictions for carbon capture pipelines (HF 565)

Ban on eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines (SF 101)

Carbon capture pipeline requirements (SF 346)

Ban on social media accounts for minors (HF 526)

Restrictions on social media accounts for minors (HSB 223)

Prohibiting hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion staff at universities (HF 616)

Restrictions on government investments (SF 507)

Traffic camera regulation (SF 489)

Traffic camera limitations (HF 628)

Traffic camera revenue to state (HF 313)

Constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage (HJR 8)

Total abortion ban (HF 510)

Ban on abortion-inducing drugs (HF 146)

Administration of Veterans Trust Fund (SF 410)

Public land maintenance and acquisition (SF 516)

Restitution requirements for human trafficking victims (HF 594)

Permanent daylight saving time (HF 498)

Reinstate death penalty (SF 357)

Elections laws, recount procedures (HF 356)

Ban of “gay panic” defense (HF 159)

No minors allowed at drag shows (SF 348)

City dog breed bans (HF 651)

County compensation boards optional (HF 314)

County supervisor elections (SF 443)

County compensation board makeup (SF 170)

County compensation board transparency (SF 32)

Education Savings Account testing requirements (HSB 138)

Penalties for teaching divisive concepts (HSB 112)

Teaching firearm safety in school (HF 73)

Price cap on insulin (HF 694)

Child care tax credits, assistance (HF 695)

Housing and first-time homebuyer tax credits (HF 697)

Neighborhood housing renovation grant (HF 693)

Prioritizing wage theft complaints (HF 696)

Legalized recreational marijuana (HF 442)

Medical cannabis expansion (SSB 1113)

Two-thirds vote required to raise taxes (SSB 1207)

Felons in possession of firearms (HF 625)

Drone regulations (HF 572)

School training for seizures (HF 608)

Prosecution of law enforcement officer actions resulting in death (SF 256)

Unemployment benefits requirements (SF 481)

Buildings’ energy efficiency requirements (SF 334)

Black bear hunting regulation (HF 175)

First Amendment expedited relief (HF 177)

Judicial nominating commissions (SF 171)

Teachers allowed to reject students’ pronouns (HF 620)

Paid family leave for state employees (HF 578)

Earned time for mandatory minimum sentences (SF 78)

Health care providers’ religious beliefs (SF 297)

Terminating rental agreements for crime victims (HF 547)

Commercially owned solar panel limits (SSB 1077)

Religious beliefs of adoptive parents (SF 212)

Making Election Day registrants’ votes provisional (SF 342)

Ballot information recorded (SF 341)

Voter registration challenges (SF 351)

Requiring school administrators to teach a class (HF 454)

Limiting length of trains (HSB 88)