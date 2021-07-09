Which Husker baseball players will be taken in the MLB draft?

Nebraska baseball will have a player taken in the MLB draft, but beyond that, nothing is guaranteed ahead of one of the Huskers’ most intriguing drafts in years.
Fresh off a Big Ten title and top-25 ranking to end the season, NU’s outlook for 2022 and beyond will be affected by the 20-round, 612-pick draft held in Denver between Sunday and Tuesday. The draft will determine whether some current Huskers and recruits end up in Lincoln next year or in a professional organization.
Spencer Schwellenbach — college baseball’s two-way player of the year and a first-team All-American — is the only surefire draft-related departure. The shortstop/closer with two more years of college eligibility is a fringe first-rounder most likely to go early Monday, when rounds 2-10 occur.
The Michigander could be Nebraska’s highest pick in the Big Ten era, a distinction currently held by Ryan Boldt after the outfielder went in the second round (53rd overall) in 2016. MLB.com ranks Schwellenbach the 54th overall draft prospect. The school’s most recent first-round choice was Joba Chamberlain (No. 41 overall) in 2006.
“It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that he’s going to be a pretty high draft pick,” NU coach Will Bolt said last month. “His exit meeting was pretty much, ‘Hey, thanks for everything.'”
Less certainty lies further down the pecking order.
Four-year outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and left-handed ace Cade Povich — both first-team All-Big Ten — are tossups to be selected or signed. Two of the program’s top recruits attended the MLB draft combine last month: right-handed pitcher Drew Christo (Elkhorn) and outfielder/pitcher Chase Mason (Hurley, South Dakota).
The draft isn't happening in June for the first time since its inception in 1965. That means Nebraska and other programs will have a condensed timeframe in which to adjust if multiple players turn pro. Aug. 1 is the deadline for players to sign or return to school.
“You build your class and project your team being built around those guys with that kind of talent,” NU recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in May. “If they don’t show up, that can be pretty tough because you’re left holding the bag. At that time, it’s pretty unlikely you’re going to be able to fill that spot with the caliber of player that just got taken off the board for you."
Hallmark earned his degree in May and would have been out of eligibility had the NCAA not granted an extra year when the pandemic wiped out most of 2020. The Texan was dynamic in center field and on offense, leading the team in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16).
Hallmark said in April he had “no clue” what was next. He’s been going through predraft workouts the last few weeks.
“I’m trying to just enjoy every ounce of baseball that I can get right now because I have no idea if I’ll be playing next year,” Hallmark said. “I don’t know if I’ll be playing pro ball or if I’ll be playing here. I have no control over it and I just want to control what I can control.”
Povich led Husker starters with a 3.11 earned-run average and became Big Red's first full-time starter in 15 years with more strikeouts (88) than innings pitched (81). He has two seasons of eligibility left, meaning he could return to NU in 2022 and still have leverage in draft negotiations next summer. The Bellevue West grad has also said getting his degree is important to him and his parents.
NU hasn’t lost a prep signee to the draft since 2017 but will be watching closely with Christo (236th prospect via MLB.com) and Mason (249th). Both have private financial numbers that teams will need to hit to sign them, leaving the possibility that either could go undrafted if organizations aren’t willing to invest to that standard.
Mason told The Omaha World-Herald the only way he goes pro is “everything working out perfectly.” Christo, the son of former Husker quarterback Monte Christo, has long said what attending Nebraska would mean to him.
MLB.com’s scouting report echoes the sentiment, saying Christo “has the talent to fit in the first five rounds … but is considered nearly impossible to sign away from his Nebraska commitment.”
Other Huskers could go as undrafted free agents in the shortened draft, which had long been 40 rounds before MLB went to five during the pandemic last year and expanded to 20 this year. One candidate on the current roster could be relief pitcher and Lincoln High grad Cam Wynne, who told The World-Herald he would be “happy” to take the right deal or return to Lincoln.
Others working for a pro chance are infielder Luke Roskam and starting pitcher Chance Hroch, whose eligibility expired this year. Both have been playing with an independent team, the Grand Junction Rockies.
Nebraska educates prep prospects and young college players about the draft, Harvell said. How signing bonuses really work. How teams need to show their commitment to them through money and draft picks. How college baseball is more of a development ground for the professional game than ever before with shrinking minor leagues.
Most of all, Harvell said prospects must trust that coaches have their best interests in mind.
“If Drew Christo gets drafted in the first round and is going to be a multi-millionaire, we’re going to be the first ones after his mom and dad high-fiving him and saying, ‘Dude, we’ll see you in the big leagues,’” Harvell said. “They need to know and trust that we’re not trying to play goalie with their dreams.”
Nebraska has had a player drafted or signed in every year but one since 1977. A 27-year streak ended last summer because of the shortened 2020 draft.