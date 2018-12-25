SIOUX CITY -- There's a 20 percent chance for snow Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning, according to Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City residents may see less-than-half-inch of snow from this system," Schumacher said. "In fact, the system will likely turn to all rain by 1 p.m., since the expected high will be in the mid to upper-30s for the day."
However, he recommends caution for day-after-Christmas travelers since snow accumulation will be heavier to the north and west of Sioux City.
Rainy conditions will continue on Thursday as the daytime high will peak at 38. This will switch over to all snow after 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Schumaker said Friday will be blustery as the high won't make it past 23 degrees. While sunny skies will return on Saturday, temps won't make it past the upper teens.
So, how will 2018 end? If Sunday's any indication, it may end on a mild note.
"Sunday will bring sunny skies and a high in the upper 20s," Schumacher said.