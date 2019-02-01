WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Hannah Whitish erupted for a season-high 28 points to go along with a career-high 12 assists for her first career double-double as Nebraska rolled to an 84-64 women's basketball win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Thursday night.
Freshman Ashtyn Veerbeek just missed a double-double of her own by tying her career high with 14 points while adding nine rebounds and fellow freshman Sam Haiby pitched in 13 points, including a career-high-tying three three-pointers. Nicea Eliely gave Nebraska four players in double figures with 12 points, including 10 in the first 22 minutes, as Nebraska erupted for a Big Ten season-best 84 points.
Nebraska improved to 5-5 in the Big Ten with its third conference road win, while the Huskers moved to 10-11 overall. The Boilermakers slipped to 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the league.
The Huskers were firing on all cylinders for most of the night, hitting a Big Ten season-best 49.3 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent (11-27) from three-point range. NU also knocked down 7-of-8 free throws (.875) and completely dominated the boards for 40 minutes, 41-25. The Huskers also won the turnover war, 11-10, despite full-court pressure for most of the night from the Boilermakers.
Nebraska used a 14-2 surge over the final 4:11 of the third quarter to turn the screws on the Boilermakers. Whitish, who scored 10 points in a huge third quarter for the Huskers, rested for the final 2:20 of the quarter, and Haiby took center stage. Haiby scored the final five points of the quarter for the Big Red including a half-court runner as time expired to send the Huskers to the final period with a 62-43 lead.
Purdue scored the first three points of the fourth quarter on a three from Karissa McLaughlin, but the Boilers were never able to get closer than 15 points the rest of the way. McLaughlin finished with 13 points and three three-pointers, while fellow guard Dominique Oden led Purdue with 18 points and a pair of threes. Ae'Rianna Harris managed 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, but the rest of the Boilers combined for just 18 points.
Purdue hit 41.1 percent (23-56) of its shots, including 38.9 percent (7-18) of its threes, while going 11-for-14 (.786) at the line.
Leigha Brown played well off the bench with seven points, three rebounds and two assists while going 3-for-5 from the floor. Maddie Simon added four points while Grace Mitchell contributed two points, four rebounds and a stea, as Nebraska's bench poured in 40 points in the game.
While the bench was huge, outscoring Purdue's bench 40-14, Whitish pumped in her 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting including 6-of-10 threes. She was also 6-for-6 at the line, while adding five rebounds and three steals to her 12 assists.
Veerbeek was nearly as efficient, going 7-for-12 from the floor, while Haiby went 5-for-7 including 3-of-4 from three-point range. She also dished out three assists. Eliely went 5-for-8 including 2-for-4 from three-point range while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Nebraska returns home to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, as the Huskers play host to Indiana. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Hoosiers is set for 2 p.m. with tickets available now at Huskers.com.