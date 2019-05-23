Willie Miklus provided the Iowa State wrestling program with more than an established all-American competitor last season.
Returning to his home state to be closer to his father, Garry, as he dealt with ALS before his death on March 4, the senior transfer from Missouri did more than finish sixth at 197 pounds at the NCAA Championships.
He provided coach Kevin Dresser’s second-year program with a personality.
“Willie showed everybody in our room that you don’t have to be wound up as tight as a drum 24/7 to be a great competitor in our sport,’’ Dresser said Monday prior to the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s Quad-Cities stop at the Isle Center in Bettendorf.
“It was good for our guys to see that, to understand that. Willie’s such a competitive young guy but he brought a spirit to our room in the way he went about his business that all of our guys can learn from.’’
Miklus will continue to bring that attitude to the ISU wrestling room, joining the Iowa State staff as a graduate assistant as Dresser continues to rebuild the Cyclone program.
Iowa State experienced a growth spurt last season.
Between 2018 and 2019, the Cyclones went from one NCAA qualifier to nine, from no all-Americans to two, from 45th to 16th at the NCAA Championships, from sixth in the Big 12 to second and for the first time in the program’s history finished with a team grade-point average of better than 3.0.
“We still have work to do, but we’re in better place now than we were a year ago and idea is to continue to build on that,’’ Dresser said. “It never happens quick enough, but there is measurable progress.’’
Eight of Iowa State’s NCAA qualifiers return next season, giving the Cyclones a foundation to build on.
Dresser said that growth has been accompanied by the development of the type of culture within the program that he believes will ultimately lead ISU to the type of success he wants.
“I don’t know what the culture in the room was like before I arrived, but I know that we have a group that has bought into what we’ve asked them to do,’’ Dresser said. “They’ve had a taste of success and I think they want more. That’s the encouraging part to me. They’re not satisfied, and that’s a good thing.’’
He believes that puts Iowa State in a position to build on the momentum it gained last season.
“If we are able to make the same kind of progress between year two and year three that we made between year one and year two, I think we will be moving in the right direction,’’ Dresser said. “I like the guys we are working with and I feel like we are headed toward where we want to be.’’