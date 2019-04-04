SLOAN, Iowa – The fight card is developing for "Brawl For All 6” at WinnaVegas Casino Resort is presented by Ringside Ticket Inc., Coors, Miller Lite, Avery Outdoor, Sam’s Club and Pepsi-Cola. The show will take place inside the beautiful WinnaVegas Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6.
The Brawl for All was created by WinnaVegas and Ringside Ticket Inc. to promote live non-professional boxing in the area - local fights that fans want to see. Local and regional fighters from all combative backgrounds will step into the ring and go to toe to see who is the ”Baddest of the Bad” in Siouxland.
This Friday will feature an exciting night of first round action-packed fights with the winners advancing to Saturday night’s semi-final and then championship rounds. Outstanding local boxing hopefuls will compete against each other along with other Fighters throughout the Midwest, including Omaha, Sioux Falls and Kansas City.
South Dakota’s fan favorite, Former Brawl for All Champion Shaylen Joseph, is currently the favorite to win the Heavyweight Championship. Dustin Dayhoff, from LeMars, is Joseph's arch rival. Sergio Perez from Omaha finished in second place in the 135-and-under in Brawl For All 3. Juan Diaz finished in second place his division in Brawl For All 3. These fighters are ready to climb in the ring this Friday to take another shot to win the “Brawl for All” Championships.
The weigh-ins will take place at the WinnaVegas 360 Lounge on Friday at 11 a.m. This is open to the public must be 21 or older to attend.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the opening bout scheduled at 6 p.m. All ages welcome to the fights. Ticket prices are $15 per day or purchase a two-day pass for $25. Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office or call 712-428-7117 or online at www.winnavegas.com.