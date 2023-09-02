Winnebago, NE – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) recently upgraded its x-ray equipment to improve patient diagnostic capabilities. In May of 2023, the Radiology Department installed GE Healthcare Definium 646 HD Digital X-ray room. The Definium 646 HD powered by Helix 2.0 provides enhanced capabilities while positioning WCHS for future upgrades.

When a patient goes to receive an X-ray, a tablet-like cassette is placed behind the area of concern. This cassette holds the digital film negative that will be exposed to the X-rays. When the X-ray enters the body, it passes through air and lung tissue, which don’t absorb the energy of the X-ray. This non-absorbed energy reaches the digital film, creating the darker portions of the film. Soft tissues, like muscle, organs, and fat allow some of the X-ray through, resulting in shades of gray on the film. The dense portions of the body, like bones and teeth, or metal, will absorb all or most of the X-ray energy preventing it from reaching the film making the white components of the image. To begin understanding the complexities of breaks, fractures, and calcifications, contrast and clarity are critical to creating accurate X-ray images for providers to read when diagnosing and recommending treatments to patients. At WCHS, the Radiology Team of Registered Technologists specializes in understanding both the equipment and the human body to know what positions and techniques are used to create the best X-rays and CTs for our provider team around the clock.

“In its simplest form, a Medical X-ray is a high-powered camera that uses x-rays - instead of light exposure - to create an image,” says Radiology Interim Manager, Elmasue Zylberberg. Zylberberg and her team have been using the new system for a couple of months now and were quick to share positive comments. This new equipment has more flexibility allowing standing x-rays. The cassette is 17 by 17 inches allowing larger and better-quality images. The table can support nearly twice the amount of weight. The machine includes tracks, accessibility bars, and auto-adjusting tubes that allow medical professionals the flexibility to easily move both the machine and patients around to capture the angles. “We all agree - this machine is built smarter.”

“This investment is on the cutting edge of X-ray technology” explained Austin Schanzenbach, Chief Transformation Officer. “At WCHS, we value staying ahead of the curve technology-wise, with the most innovative diagnostic medical equipment. This equipment aids in recruiting and retaining highly experienced medical staff while providing the highest quality of diagnostic care available on the market today.”

Additionally, WCHS is exploring investing in upgrading our mobile x-ray unit that will be compatible with the system. This investment would allow us to do X-rays in the ER for immobile or critical patients when needed. WCHS continues to invest in producing the best possible outcomes for the community we serve.