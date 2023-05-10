NFL

Jags to play two London games: Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will “host” the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.

The NFL also announced dates for three other international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.

The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will “host” the Miami Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The New England Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will host the Dolphins on Nov. 24. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day in a playoff rematch. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve in another playoff rematch.

The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night.

The Jaguars have played nine games in London, including a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos last October in front of an NFL-record international crowd of 86,215 fans at Wembley Stadium. Under first-year coach Doug Pederson, who guided Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title in 2017, the Jaguars last year became the first team to win a playoff game after having the worst record the previous season.

It’ll be the second trip to London for the Titans and the Ravens.

Former Raiders' WR Ruggs pleads guilty: Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman and her dog.

“Guilty,” said the former first-round NFL draft pick, 24, who will avoid trial and is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors. The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year and a half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.

Ruggs and his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, declined immediate comment and left the courthouse with a group of about nine people following the brief court appearance.

The Raiders dropped Ruggs while he was still hospitalized from the predawn Nov. 2, 2021, crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Tintor’s mother, brother and several other family members were in the courtroom Wednesday but departed with their attorney, Farhan Naqvi, without comment.

College athletics

Georgia declines White House invite: Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House.

According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.”

The statement from Georgia says the team’s schedule interferes with the suggested date which was provided in an invitation received earlier this month.

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the statement from the athletic association said. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

Coach K to join NBA as advisor: Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA.”

The former Duke coach “will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game,” the league said.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships — along with a slew of records including 1,202 wins at the men’s Division I level, 13 Final Four appearances, 36 NCAA Tournament trips and 101 NCAA Tournament game wins.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” Krzyzewski said. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Krzyzewski turned down opportunities to join the NBA as a coach multiple times during his Duke career. He worked with NBA players through his long stint as coach of USA Basketball’s senior men’s team — going 88-1 in that role with three Olympic gold medals, two Basketball World Cup gold medals and one gold in the FIBA AmeriCup.

Skating

Hungary backs out of hosting figure skating championships: Hungary gave up the rights to host next year’s European figure skating championships Wednesday, blaming the economic impact of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

That leaves the International Skating Union seeking a new host on short notice for the January event. The ISU said it wants applications by May 26.

In a statement explaining its decision, the Hungarian National Skating Federation cited “the prolonged war in our country’s neighborhood, its impact on the economy and the energy prices that are significantly affecting the sport of skating,” and “lack of sufficient funding to organize a high quality competition.”

This year’s event was held in Finland in January without the continent’s leading figure skating power, Russia, whose skaters remain excluded from ISU competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine.