NEW YORK — In what amounted to a concession speech with the New York Yankees on the verge of their longest losing streak in a century, general manager Brian Cashman proclaimed the season “a disaster” and “an embarrassment” that will lead to job assessments of himself and manager Aaron Boone.

New York (60-65), which began the season with baseball’s second-highest payroll at $275 million. entered Wednesday night’s game against Washington on a nine-game skid and headed to its first losing season since 1992.

“It’s been a disaster this season. Yes, definitely a shock,” Cashman said during a 22-minute news conference. “We’re embarrassed by it.”

New York lost nine straight games for the first time since Sept. 13-21, 1982, hitting .176 during the slide with 21 runs. Another defeat would give the Yankees their first 10-game skid since May 21 to June 6, 1913, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ohtani exits Angles game: Shohei Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday because of arm fatigue, the Los Angeles Angels said.

Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. Ohtani headed off the mound after a brief discussion, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader.

The two-way superstar and AL MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm late in a long summer. Ohtani’s velocity was down across the board Wednesday while he faced the Reds’ first six batters, although he sometimes ramps up his pitching speeds gradually in the opening innings.

NFL

Niners considering all options at backup QB: Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance’s status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy’s backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision on Tuesday night.

Lance didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday and the 49ers are considering all options, including a possible trade if a partner can be found. But Shanahan said he hopes to have Lance on the roster as the third quarterback when the season starts Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh.