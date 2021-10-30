Wisconsin football throttles Iowa on the road

MADISON, Wis. — Iowa’s football team has gone from 6-0 to 0-and-oh no in a span of three weeks.

Wisconsin handed the slow-starting Hawkeyes a second straight humbling defeat Saturday, grabbing a 20-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 27-7 victory at Camp Randall Stadium.

“The only difference between then and now is we’ve gotten beat twice, gotten out-played twice and that can’t happen,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said.

The Badgers had plenty to do with knocking the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes off of their perch in the Big Ten West Division standings, limiting Iowa to 24 rushing yards.

“Coming off of a bye, it was tough not to play well. We just couldn’t match their tempo. We didn’t play well enough to win,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

A nightmarish five-minute stretch during the second quarter typified how things went for the Hawkeyes as the Badgers started three drives in the red zone and recovered three Iowa fumbles.

“It was a rough quarter,’’ Petras said.

Iowa took over on its 21-yard line after a Collin Larsh field goal extended the Wisconsin lead to 10-0.

Petras was sacked on first down, Tyler Goodson was stacked up for no gain on second down and Nick Herbig then knocked the ball out of Petras’ arm and Keenau Benton recovered the fumble at the Iowa 8-yard line.

Jack Campbell and Seth Benson denied the Badgers a chance to add to their lead, stopping John Chenal inside the 1-yard line on fourth down.

But, two plays later the ball was back in Wisconsin hands at the same 1-yard line when Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled and Noah Burks recovered.

Badgers quarterback Grahm Mertz scored on a one-yard sneak on first down, extending the Wisconsin lead to 17-0 with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the half.

The Badgers had a short field to collect their final points of the first half as well.

Max Cooper fumbled a punt at the Iowa 18-yard line and Travian Blaylock recovered, setting up a 32-yard field goal by Larsh with 2:51 left in the half to send Wisconsin into the break with a 20-point advantage.

“Our job is to come in and put out the fire, but we didn’t do a good enough job of that,’’ Benson said. “No excuses, it’s on all of us.’’

The Hawkeyes attempted to play their way back into the third quarter.

Iowa’s defense forced punts on Wisconsin’s first three possessions and the Hawkeyes doubled their first half first-down total when they collected a pair of a six-play scoring drive in the third quarter.

A 17-yard punt return by Charlie Jones set the Iowa offense up at the Wisconsin 40-yard and Petras cut the Badgers’ lead to 20-7 when he scored on a 1-yard keeper with 8:21 left in the quarter.

After another Wisconsin punt, Iowa moved the ball to the Badgers’ 40-yard line where West Lyon High School grad Monte Pottebaum ended up several inches short on a fourth-and-1 fullback dive.

“We felt like it was the right call, but needless to say in retrospect it’s one we’d like to have back,’’ Ferentz said. “We have had success moving the ball with the middle of the line this season, but they stepped up and stopped it.’’

It took Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) seven possessions before it collected its only first down of the opening half.

The Hawkeyes moved the chains for the first time with just under two minutes left in the second quarter when Petras hit Sam LaPorta for a 12-yard gain on a third-and-5 play from the Iowa 30-yard line.

