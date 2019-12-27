Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez dismisses the notion that Rose Bowl means less since advent of College Football Playoff

MADISON, Wis. — The beauty of the scene hit Barry Alvarez hard the first time he saw it.

The field itself, the stadium surrounding it, the palm trees and the mountains in the background -- all of it took the breath away from the University of Wisconsin athletic director when he was an assistant football coach for Iowa getting ready to play in the Rose Bowl.

"All of sudden you're a quarter into the game as a player, and you realize, 'Hell, we're playing a game.' And you better get that out of your system," he said.

The Rose Bowl has become one of the defining aspects of Alvarez's career. He has coached in it six times and was UW's athletic director for two other trips to Pasadena, California. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009, and has since seen four more of his teams earn spots in the game.

With the Badgers (10-3) preparing for another Rose Bowl — this one against Oregon (11-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday — Alvarez dismissed the notion the game has lost meaning since the institution of the College Football Playoff.