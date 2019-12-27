Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez dismisses the notion that Rose Bowl means less since advent of College Football Playoff

MADISON, Wis. — The beauty of the scene hit Barry Alvarez hard the first time he saw it.
The field itself, the stadium surrounding it, the palm trees and the mountains in the background -- all of it took the breath away from the University of Wisconsin athletic director when he was an assistant football coach for Iowa getting ready to play in the Rose Bowl.
"All of sudden you're a quarter into the game as a player, and you realize, 'Hell, we're playing a game.' And you better get that out of your system," he said.
The Rose Bowl has become one of the defining aspects of Alvarez's career. He has coached in it six times and was UW's athletic director for two other trips to Pasadena, California. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009, and has since seen four more of his teams earn spots in the game.
With the Badgers (10-3) preparing for another Rose Bowl — this one against Oregon (11-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday — Alvarez dismissed the notion the game has lost meaning since the institution of the College Football Playoff.
"Those are people who have never been around the Rose Bowl and haven't invested a whole lot in football. Playing in the Rose Bowl is really important and it's one of the greatest experiences our players will have. It's an honor. Anybody who would say that has never been involved in football in any capacity," Alvarez said.
It took three tries for Alvarez to get his first win in the sport's longest-running bowl game. Iowa, with Alvarez as its linebackers coach, lost to Washington in 1982 and to UCLA in 1986.
It was those early experiences Alvarez says helped him learn how to manage the trip to the Rose Bowl and all that comes with it.
"One of the things that I felt was necessary early on, before the game, you have to get your players into the stadium and see the field and see the venue. See the mountains, see the three palm trees over the scoreboard. Experience that before the game so you can go out there and play football," he said.
In 1994, his first appearance in Pasadena as the Badgers' coach, UW held off UCLA's late charge to win 21-16 and claim the program's first Rose Bowl victory. Led by running back Ron Dayne, Alvarez and the Badgers won back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000, over UCLA and Stanford.
Alvarez also coached the Badgers in the 2013 Rose Bowl, serving as interim coach after coach Bret Bielema announced he was leaving for Arkansas. The Badgers lost to Stanford in that game.
This year's Badgers, while not the Big Ten Conference champions, bear some resemblance to the school's 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams.
Led by junior tailback Jonathan Taylor -- who became the program's first back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner earlier this month -- and a strong defense, the Badgers were able to rebound from consecutive October losses to get the Big Ten's bid into the Rose Bowl.
Taylor led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 26 total touchdowns and was second in rushing yards with 1,909. He said the team wants to turn the tide of UW's recent trips to the Rose Bowl, which include losses in 2011, '12 and '13.
"It means a lot as a program. Just that tradition that we have here, we're looking to go in there and make sure we bring one home for the UW alumni base. It's been over 20 years since we went there and won," Taylor said.
UW's 10 wins in the regular season marked a step forward after an inconsistent and frustrating 2018 regular season that ended 7-5.
Alvarez said the Badgers' win over Miami (Fla.) in last season's Pinstripe Bowl was a jumping-off point that helped get this season off on the right track, and was an example of how bowl games are important for the programs who play in them.
"People are diminishing bowl games, but they can really help your football team," Alvarez said.