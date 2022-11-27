2022 Wish List nominee had to "start over" after fleeing domestic abuse

After taking the difficult step to flee from years of domestic violence, a mother of four found herself starting over.

When Kristine Jordan left the abusive relationship, she had to leave most of the family's belongings behind.

"I wish I did it a long time ago," she said. "I just kept having hope that things would get better. I was scared to be alone, and I didn't want my kids without a dad."

Jordan was in the relationship for 24 years and is currently in the process of formalizing her divorce, receiving no child support.

"I have so much guilt and shame for staying so long," she said. "I wanted a way out but didn't know how to get out of the nightmare."

Having a gun pulled on her was the last straw for Jordan.

"I realized I need to be here for my kids," she said. "Everything was left behind. All I can say is I'm thankful for being alive, and thank god we're out of that living nightmare."

Now living in assisted housing with three of her children, aged 16, 15 and seven, Jordan also helps care for her 16-year-old daughter's infant son, who lives in the home as well.

"My daughter (15) is sleeping on the couch, so she needs a bed," Jordan said. "That would help her quite a bit."

She has been nominated for Quad-City Times Wish List, seeking a bed for one daughter, along with necessities she is struggling to provide, including winter clothes, diapers and laundry supplies.

Reader donations from Wish List are used to help satisfy basic needs for people like Jordan, who need help during especially difficult times.

How to Donate Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes. Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

"It's only my income with four kids," she said. "I'm trying to manage; it's hard and stressful right now, to be honest. With just my income I can barely make it, even though I'm working a lot."

Aside from the aforementioned Wish List needs, Jordan said she and her family would also benefit from gas cards and steel-toe neuropathy shoes.

She typically works 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shifts but will work overtime until 7 p.m. at times. Her mother often helps with the children and household, taking part of the load off her shoulders.

"Sometimes I just don't want to get out of bed," she said. "We're going through a lot of depression and trauma with all this. I'm hoping things will start getting back to normal again."

The family is seeking therapy to cope with the trauma of lifelong abuse and their current financial position. Keeping her life and mind busy is a method Jordan said helps her push through depression or the urge to stay in bed.

"I've been taking it day-by-day," she said. "I'm keeping busy. My kids have been trying to help me, because they see what I'm going through."

Jordan encourages others enduring domestic violence to take the initiative to leave.

"If I can do it, anyone can," she said. "You can get out; there is help out there for anyone dealing with a violent relationship. I have family and friends who have been helping me through all I've been dealing with. I mean, I'm actually lucky to be alive today."

Jordan was nominated for the Quad-City Times 2022 Wish List program by Tera Weets, children and family services supervisor through the Genesis Visiting Nurses Association agency.