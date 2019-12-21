With top 2 seed in sight, Chiefs keep guard up against Bears

Coming off a 12-4 record and NFC North championship in coach Matt Nagy's first season, they hit the halfway mark at 3-5 after losing four in a row. They won four of the next five, beating the struggling Detroit Lions twice and New York Giants once in that span, before they were mathematically eliminated.

"That's done," Nagy said. "That's out. We can't do it. But what we can do is continue to fight our tails off and coach our tails off, and that's what we're looking for and that's what I'm looking for — how our guys respond to this situation."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

ADDING SUGGS: The Chiefs gave their Super Bowl hopes a boost when they claimed seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers from Arizona on Monday. And he just might play on Sunday.

That's because Suggs is familiar with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system from their time together in Baltimore. The two were together in 2013 and '14 when Spagnuolo was a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach on John Harbaugh's staff.

Suggs spent 16 memorable seasons in Baltimore and was part of the 2012 Super Bowl championship team. He has 138 sacks over 17 years with the Ravens and Cardinals.