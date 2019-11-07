Woman fears for future if boyfriend becomes a cop

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a year. He's amazing, and I can see myself marrying him and having a family one day. There is only one problem. We are healthy in our arguments EXCEPT when his job is brought up. He's applying to go into the police academy.

I have always told people I would never be with a cop because of my own anxiety. We fight about this all the time, and while I don't ask him to find something else to do, it's kind of implied. I don't mean to be like that (or do I?) because I want him to be happy and do what he wants, but I also am terrified his job won't end well.

He asks why I am even dating him, and the honest truth is because he is an amazing man who truly does right by people. I love him. But do you think he is right? Is this something that can be overcome? -- JUST ONE THING IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR JUST ONE THING: It takes a particular kind of person -- a very strong one -- to marry a partner who is in the military or in law enforcement. The physical danger can create additional stress in relationships.