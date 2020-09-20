Woman planning future may have competition for widower

I have waited a long time to be a grandmother. I feel she should be happy to have me around. I'm deeply hurt that she won't let me be with her during this beautiful moment in her life. What do you think? -- SADDENED IN OREGON

DEAR SADDENED: This isn't about you, and I urge you not to personalize this as you are doing. Childbirth may, indeed, be a "beautiful moment," but it is also a challenge. This challenge is one your daughter may prefer to face with her husband at her side -- if even he is allowed to be there because of the pandemic. There will be plenty of beautiful moments you can share with your grandchild in the future, so concentrate on those.

DEAR ABBY: I have stayed in contact with my college friends, but sad to say, many of my fellow students are now gone for good. I went to a reunion and met classmates I was close to back in the 1960s. How circumstances and personalities have changed.

Do you believe that once a person makes a move, either out of school or a job, that it's all over? You can't go back and relive old times, and if you return to the community, it isn't the same as if you never left? -- SENTIMENTAL IN SAN FRANCISCO

DEAR SENTIMENTAL: Time marches on, and people often grow and change as they mature. Some -- not all -- people maintain childhood and college friendships into their senior years. But geographical distance can cause those ties to loosen. Although we can't relive the old times, we CAN reminisce. But as the old saying goes, we can't go home again.

