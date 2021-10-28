Woodbury County 2021 municipal, school elections

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa M. Petersen, Paul E. Lansink

Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2) mber

Mona Kirchgatter

Bronson

Mayor

Jason Garnand

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, James D. Amick

Correctionville

Mayor

Ronald Sanderson, Kathy Hoffman

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chad Kline, Kourtnee Ann Fox, Robert Beazley, Ciara Alioth

Cushing

Mayor

Donald Joy Jr.

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Danbury

Mayor

Brock Boyle

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brenda Zimmerman, Kendra Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Kathy Scholl, Jason Weber

Hornick

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric R. Bebee, Julia M. Byers

Lawton

Mayor

Jesse Pedersen

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeremy Baltushis, Patrick V. Saunders, Nicholas J. Roth

Council (to fill vacancy)

John Nelson

Moville

Mayor

James Fisher

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Paul Malm, Write-in

Oto

Mayor

Kevin Lyle Rayevich

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer J. Weber

Pierson

Mayor

Doyle Struve

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Keith A. Saxen, Gordon Bubke, Bonnie Saxen, Marvin Keith Swanson

Salix

Mayor

Kevin Nelson, Kay Frances Scott

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Sergeant Bluff

Mayor

Jon Winkel, Dustin Thelander

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Carol Clark, William Gaukel, Ronald Hanson

Sioux City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ike Rayford, Alex Watters, Matthew R. O'Kane, Dan A. Moore

Sloan

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Matt Burton, Curt Larson

Smithland

Mayor

Elizabeth Peterson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mary Kay Schroeder, Krista J. Sulsberger

Council (to fill vacancy)

JoAnne Hinrickson, Megan Meyermann

Lawton-Bronson school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Nicole Garnand

River Valley school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Wilson

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Kory Dausel, Sharleen Duncan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Lillyan Rodriguez, Matthew A. Britton

Sioux City school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Michael Lang Bushby, Perla Alarcon-Flory, Bob Michaelson, Shaun Michael Broyhill, Joshua D. Potter, Jan J. George, Arthur Ryan Baker, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson

Westwood school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Brady Worrell, Chuck Ferris

Woodbury Central school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Donny Reblitz, Clint Thomsen, Jeremy Cross

At-large (to fill vacancy)

Chet Verschoor

