Woodbury County 2021 municipal, school elections

WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa M. Petersen, Paul E. Lansink
Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2) mber
Mona Kirchgatter
Bronson
Mayor
Jason Garnand
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, James D. Amick
Correctionville
Mayor
Ronald Sanderson, Kathy Hoffman
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chad Kline, Kourtnee Ann Fox, Robert Beazley, Ciara Alioth
Cushing
Mayor
Donald Joy Jr.
People are also reading…
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Danbury
Mayor
Brock Boyle
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brenda Zimmerman, Kendra Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Kathy Scholl, Jason Weber
Hornick
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Eric R. Bebee, Julia M. Byers
Lawton
Mayor
Jesse Pedersen
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeremy Baltushis, Patrick V. Saunders, Nicholas J. Roth
Council (to fill vacancy)
John Nelson
Moville
Mayor
James Fisher
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Paul Malm, Write-in
Oto
Mayor
Kevin Lyle Rayevich
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer J. Weber
Pierson
Mayor
Doyle Struve
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Keith A. Saxen, Gordon Bubke, Bonnie Saxen, Marvin Keith Swanson
Salix
Mayor
Kevin Nelson, Kay Frances Scott
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Sergeant Bluff
Mayor
Jon Winkel, Dustin Thelander
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Carol Clark, William Gaukel, Ronald Hanson
Sioux City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ike Rayford, Alex Watters, Matthew R. O'Kane, Dan A. Moore
Sloan
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Matt Burton, Curt Larson
Smithland
Mayor
Elizabeth Peterson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mary Kay Schroeder, Krista J. Sulsberger
Council (to fill vacancy)
JoAnne Hinrickson, Megan Meyermann
Lawton-Bronson school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Nicole Garnand
River Valley school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Wilson
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Kory Dausel, Sharleen Duncan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Lillyan Rodriguez, Matthew A. Britton
Sioux City school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Michael Lang Bushby, Perla Alarcon-Flory, Bob Michaelson, Shaun Michael Broyhill, Joshua D. Potter, Jan J. George, Arthur Ryan Baker, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson
Westwood school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Brady Worrell, Chuck Ferris
Woodbury Central school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Donny Reblitz, Clint Thomsen, Jeremy Cross
At-large (to fill vacancy)
Chet Verschoor