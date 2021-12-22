Woodbury County redistricting process complete

SIOUX CITY -- With no comment from the public or the five Woodbury County supervisors, the board on Tuesday approved new supervisor districts and voting precincts.

The new boundaries, required by the results of the 2020 census, take effect Jan. 15.

Suzan Stewart, the chair of the county's temporary redistricting committee, spoke to the board about the process of redistricting and the factors that have to be considered including city boundaries, legislative boundaries and populations numbers.

In Woodbury County, supervisors are elected countywide but are required to live in the specific district in which they run.

The county's temporary redistricting committee has met multiple times in the last few months to redraw the lines to comply with population changes in the 2020 census.

The supervisors do not have input on how the maps are designed and the committee members are prohibited from considering where the supervisors live.

The proposed boundaries are similar to the current lines drawn in 2011. But the new map would renumber some of the districts.

Under the map, three districts -- 1, 2 and 4 -- would be wholly within the city of Sioux City. Two others -- 3 and 5 -- would take in portions of the city, as well as more rural areas of the county.

The new District 1 boundaries would be similar to the current District 1 where Supervisor Keith Radig residents. The new district would take in most of Sioux City's west side and much of the city's north side.

District 2 Supervisor Justin Wright lives in the proposed District 2, which would take in portions of the north and west sides of the city.

The newly drawn District 3, which would include most of the Morningside neighborhood in Sioux City, would have boundaries similar to the current District 4, represented by Supervisor Matthew Ung.

The newly drawn District 4 would be comparable to the current District 5, represented by Board Chairman Rocky De Witt. The new District 4 would take in portions of Sioux City north of 14th and 18th Streets, east of Floyd Boulevard and south of Correctionville Road. The district also would cover rural areas in northern Woodbury County, including the cities of Lawton, Bronson, Moville, Anthon, Correctionville and Cushing.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor currently represents District 3, which is similar to the proposed District 5. The newly drawn district would take in portions of Morningside south of Correctionville Road and areas of Sioux City around Sioux Gateway Airport. The newly-drawn district also would extend into rural areas of southern Woodbury County, including the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Salix, Sloan, Climbing Hill, Danbury, Hornick, Oto and Smithland.

As part of the redistricting for supervisor districts, Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff also are required to redraw their precinct boundaries. County Auditor Pat Gill said there's been a significant enough population change that the precincts will be altered more than they were a decade ago.

Both Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City have approved their precinct boundaries.

The census pegged the county's population at 105,941, an increase of more than 3,000 people from the 2010 census results. Most of the county's new residents live in Sioux City.

The most apparent changes impact Sergeant Bluff and the townships. For example, Woodbury Township used to be part of a precinct in Sergeant Bluff, but because of population growth they would be separated, under the proposed map.

The supervisors’ districts in Woodbury County usually follow the city precincts. While not required, Gill said it is easier for people to see what precincts fall into the district, rather than having to look at a separate map dividing the districts.

Gill said the ideal population for each supervisor districts is 21,188, plus or minus 1 percent, or around 212 people.

On Dec. 20, the temporary redistricting committee will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed maps and listen to any suggested feedback. No one from the pubic attended the meeting.

To view the new supervisor districts, visit: https://bit.ly/3rRNMhD

To view the new precincts map, visit: https://bit.ly/3s3uO7w

