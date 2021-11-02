WOODBURY COUNTY RESULTS: Jon Winkel wins re-election as Sergeant Bluff mayor

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel cruised to victory Tuesday, beating back a challenge from challenger Dustin Thelander.

Winkel, a retired businessman, defeated Thelander, a local contractor, by 742 votes, or 60 percent, to 493 votes, or 39 percent, according to unofficial final election results.

Winkel, 74, was first elected in 2013 as a write-in candidate. He served as CEO of Long Lines, a Sergeant Bluffs-based telecommunications provider, for 32 years before his retirement.

In Tuesday's election, Carol Clark, William Gaukel and Ronald Hanson also ran unopposed to win the three open seats on the Sergeant Bluff City Council.

Below are results for contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Woodbury County Tuesday, as well as offices on the ballot where one or more write-in candidates will win election.

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)

Mona Kirchgatter, 61;Write-in

Correctionville

Mayor

Ronald Sanderson, 39; Kathy Hoffman, 124

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chad Kline, 84; Kourtnee Ann Fox, 117; Robert Beazley, 106; Ciara Alioth, 92

Cushing

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Danbury

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brenda Zimmerman, 16; Kendra Sexton, 55; Stanley Sexton, 19; Kathy Scholl, 55; Jason Weber, 29

Lawton

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeremy Baltushis, 51; Patrick V. Saunders, 91; Nicholas J. Roth, 66

Moville

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Paul Malm, 135; Write-in

Oto

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer J. Weber, 135; Write-in, Write-in

Pierson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Keith A. Saxen, 10; Gordon Bubke, 25; Bonnie Saxen, 34; Marvin Keith Swanson, 16

Salix

Mayor

Kevin Nelson, 36; Kay Frances Scott, 11

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Sergeant Bluff

Mayor

Jon Winkel, 742; Dustin Thelander, 493

Sioux City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ike Rayford, 2,799; Alex Watters, 4,216; Matthew R. O'Kane, 2,865; Dan A. Moore, 4,486

Smithland

Council (to fill vacancy)

JoAnne Hinrickson, 13; Megan Meyermann, 9

Lawton-Bronson school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

River Valley school board

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Kory Dausel, 103; Sharleen Duncan, 155

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

Sioux City school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Michael Lang Bushby, 904; Perla Alarcon-Flory, 2,305; Bob Michaelson, 3,493; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 1,392; Joshua D. Potter, 1,985; Jan J. George, 2,558; Arthur Ryan Baker, 1,063; Chad Krastel, 553; Amanda Gibson, 1,627

