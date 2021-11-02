WOODBURY COUNTY RESULTS: Jon Winkel wins re-election as Sergeant Bluff mayor

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel cruised to victory Tuesday, beating back a challenge from challenger Dustin Thelander.
Winkel, a retired businessman, defeated Thelander, a local contractor, by 742 votes, or 60 percent, to 493 votes, or 39 percent, according to unofficial final election results.
Winkel, 74, was first elected in 2013 as a write-in candidate. He served as CEO of Long Lines, a Sergeant Bluffs-based telecommunications provider, for 32 years before his retirement.
In Tuesday's election, Carol Clark, William Gaukel and Ronald Hanson also ran unopposed to win the three open seats on the Sergeant Bluff City Council.
Below are results for contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Woodbury County Tuesday, as well as offices on the ballot where one or more write-in candidates will win election.
WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)
Mona Kirchgatter, 61;Write-in
Correctionville
Mayor
Ronald Sanderson, 39; Kathy Hoffman, 124
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chad Kline, 84; Kourtnee Ann Fox, 117; Robert Beazley, 106; Ciara Alioth, 92
Cushing
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Danbury
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brenda Zimmerman, 16; Kendra Sexton, 55; Stanley Sexton, 19; Kathy Scholl, 55; Jason Weber, 29
Lawton
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeremy Baltushis, 51; Patrick V. Saunders, 91; Nicholas J. Roth, 66
Moville
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Paul Malm, 135; Write-in
Oto
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer J. Weber, 135; Write-in, Write-in
Pierson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Keith A. Saxen, 10; Gordon Bubke, 25; Bonnie Saxen, 34; Marvin Keith Swanson, 16
Salix
Mayor
Kevin Nelson, 36; Kay Frances Scott, 11
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Sergeant Bluff
Mayor
Jon Winkel, 742; Dustin Thelander, 493
Sioux City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ike Rayford, 2,799; Alex Watters, 4,216; Matthew R. O'Kane, 2,865; Dan A. Moore, 4,486
Smithland
Council (to fill vacancy)
JoAnne Hinrickson, 13; Megan Meyermann, 9
Lawton-Bronson school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
River Valley school board
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Kory Dausel, 103; Sharleen Duncan, 155
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
Sioux City school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Michael Lang Bushby, 904; Perla Alarcon-Flory, 2,305; Bob Michaelson, 3,493; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 1,392; Joshua D. Potter, 1,985; Jan J. George, 2,558; Arthur Ryan Baker, 1,063; Chad Krastel, 553; Amanda Gibson, 1,627