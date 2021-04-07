Woodbury County supervisors set to appoint treasurer on April 13

DeWitt said the treasurer’s office is one of the most important offices for citizen engagement.

“One could theoretically go through life without ever having to call their congressman or be put on the city council or board of supervisors agenda or end up in the courthouse’s courtroom, but almost everybody titles at least one vehicle annually, pays property tax, etc.,” he said.

DeWitt said he would like to be proactive in scouting talent for open positions or retirements, keep public rating of the department high and focus on high customer service.

In his Feb. 10 resignation letter, Clayton recommended DeWitt as his preferred successor.

"Kolby is an intelligent, energetic and technically savvy young man," Clayton said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Journal.

DeWitt said he and Clayton have been friends since 2012. He met with Clayton a year ago and it was hinted Clayton wanted DeWitt to be his successor. DeWitt said it wasn’t until December that Clayton expressively said he wanted him to take the post. At that time, DeWitt said he started researching the position and speaking with other county treasurers.

“I had no knowledge at that point it would result in him resigning mid-term,” he said.