Woodbury County supervisors set to appoint treasurer on April 13

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury Board of Supervisors will choose a replacement next week for retiring County Treasurer Mike Clayton.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board interviewed three candidates for the appointed post -- Tina Bertrand, Mike Headid and Kolby DeWitt.
Board chair Rocky De Witt recused himself from the interview process because Kolby DeWitt is his nephew. Supervisor Matthew Ung led the interviews instead.
Supervisor Keith Radig suggested a process the Sioux City Council used that led to the appointment of Councilman Alex Watters in 2017, after Radig resigned from the council following his election to the county board. Under that process, the four remaining council members each privately submitted their preference to city staff and the top vote-getter was selected.
County Auditor Pat Gill advised against that process. He said sending selections to a staff member lacks transparency and the staff’s character could be called into question.
Gill suggested that during a public meeting, each supervisors be given the option of making a motion to appoint their preferred candidate. If a motion received a second, the full board would then vote on that candidate.
“You’re going to get to a winner at some point through that process,” Gill said.
The board decided to follow Gill’s advice and the vote will take place during the board's next weekly meeting on Tuesday, April 13.
Voters have the right to request a special election through a petition process. But a recent change to Iowa law gives voters just 14 days to gather the required signatures after the supervisors appoint someone. In this case, petitioners would need to gather at least 4,570 signatures -- 10 percent of the participants in the last general election. If a decision is made at the next meeting, the deadline would be April 27.
Each candidate was given time to make opening remarks and answered questions given by the supervisors.
Bertrand worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.
Tina Bertrand said she has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances.
To improve the quality of life for residents, Bertrand said she would work with the staff in all three departments to identify opportunities for enhancements and strive to maintain a high level of customer service.
She also said she would like to have an appointment system for the department of motor vehicles.
One experience Bertrand said prepares her for this role was planning a bond issue with a school.
“We had to work very closely with the finance companies,” she said.
Headid, of Sergeant Bluff, was one of three candidates in the 2018 county treasurer election. Clayton, a Republican, won re-election that year against Democrat Bruce Garbe and Headid, an independent candidate who received 4.15 percent of the vote. Headid said he has changed his party back to Republican since the election.
Headid was the Woodbury County Building Services' assistant superintendent for five years, according to his application.
Headid said he does not want to “change the world” in the position, but wants to learn from the employees to see what could be improved.
“I try to be there for everybody as best I can,” he said.
Having previously campaigned for the position, Ung asked if his opinions regarding desired changes have changed. Headid said Clayton worked for a year and a half in the term and he wants to learn what happened before making changes.
When asked about applicable budget experience, Headid said he worked with the budget in building services.
Kolby DeWitt is a staffer for Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and a former staffer for then-Rep. Steve King, a Republican who represented Iowa's 4th District.
DeWitt said the treasurer’s office is one of the most important offices for citizen engagement.
“One could theoretically go through life without ever having to call their congressman or be put on the city council or board of supervisors agenda or end up in the courthouse’s courtroom, but almost everybody titles at least one vehicle annually, pays property tax, etc.,” he said.
DeWitt said he would like to be proactive in scouting talent for open positions or retirements, keep public rating of the department high and focus on high customer service.
In his Feb. 10 resignation letter, Clayton recommended DeWitt as his preferred successor.
"Kolby is an intelligent, energetic and technically savvy young man," Clayton said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Journal.
DeWitt said he and Clayton have been friends since 2012. He met with Clayton a year ago and it was hinted Clayton wanted DeWitt to be his successor. DeWitt said it wasn’t until December that Clayton expressively said he wanted him to take the post. At that time, DeWitt said he started researching the position and speaking with other county treasurers.
“I had no knowledge at that point it would result in him resigning mid-term,” he said.
Ung asked Kolby DeWitt to address how he would operate in the position with his uncle on the board. DeWitt said he and his uncle want what is the best thing for the constituents and taxpayers.
He also said outside of the budget, the treasurer has little interaction with the board of supervisors.
