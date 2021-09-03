WSC builds big lead early, wins season opener over University of Mary 34-27

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State used a balanced offensive attack and three touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Tavian Willis to defeat the University of Mary 34-27 Thursday evening in the 2021 college football opener for both teams played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne under rainy conditions throughout the night.

The Wildcats impressed early, scoring on their first two possessions and three of the first four times they had the ball to take a 17-0 lead at intermission.

WSC took the opening drive and marched 64 yards on 10 plays with Tavian Willis hooking up with Taurean Grady on a 27-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats scored again late in the first quarter (1:36) on an Alex Powders 29-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Willis fired a 30-yard pass to freshman running back Jacob Keiser to make the score 17-0 at the 11:21 mark to close out the first half scoring.

Wayne State’s first drive of the second half resulted in points as Willis connected with Trystn Ducker on a 47-yard scoring play to put the Wildcats in front 24-0 with 12:15 left in the third quarter.