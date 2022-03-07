Wynot girls fall to Sacred Heart in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Wynot 46-29 in the opening round of the Class D-2 girls state basketball tournament on Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 18 points, while Erison Vonderschmidt added 15. Karley Heimes paced the Blue Devils with 12.

The quarterfinal was a rematch of last season's semifinal where Falls City prevailed 41-27. This was the eighth time in the last nine years the two teams have faced each other in the state tournament.

While the loss ends a 12-game winning streak in first round games for the Blue Devils (15-11), Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) moves on to face either Anselmo-Merna or Sterling in the Wednesday's semifinals at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Wynot (15-11).......10 3 6 10—29

FCSH (25-3)...........13 7 13 13—46

W: Myrah Sudbeck 3; Allison Wieseler 3; Kendra Pinkelman 4; Kinslee Heimes 2; Amber Lawson 5; Karley Heimes 12.

