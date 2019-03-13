BOONE, Iowa – The Board of Control of the Iowa High School Athletic Association has selected Tom Keating to serve as its next executive director, starting July 1, 2019.
Keating is currently the president at Xavier, Cedar Rapids and will be the sixth executive director in IHSAA history. He will replace outgoing executive director Alan Beste, who announced his retirement in August.
A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Keating began his career as a teacher and coach at Maxwell High School in 1977 before starting an award-winning run as a teacher, coach, and activities director at Wahlert,
Dubuque in 1980. Wahlert won 11 state volleyball championships with Keating as head coach, and he was named NFHS National Coach of the Year for volleyball in 2003.
He moved to Xavier as principal in 2004 and was named the National Catholic Educational Association’s Educator of the Year in 2010. Keating became president at Xavier in 2018.
A longtime advisory committee member for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Keating served on the IHSAA’s Board of Control from 2008-18 and was chairperson in 2014-15.
Keating was a 2003 inductee to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. He has been an adjunct instructor and authored five graduate-level courses for Drake University.
The IHSAA is a non-profit organization providing leadership, regulation, and support to member schools and student-athletes for interscholastic sports across the state of Iowa.