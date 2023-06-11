MILWAUKEE – The Sioux City Explorers (13-15) couldn’t get the offense going Sunday afternoon, losing 4-1 to the Milwaukee Milkmen (17-10).

The Explorers had a fantastic start from Austin Drury (0-2) who went six innings without allowing an earned run, but it was Kyle Mora (2-0) of the Milkmen who took the win after his six-inning outing.

Both starters dealt shutouts through the first three innings, and when the X’s put runners on the corners in the second and third, Milwaukee’s Mora worked out of the jam.

The Milkmen scored first, putting up two runs unearned runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cam Balego reached on an error by shortstop Delvin Zinn and would hustle to second base on the play to lead off the inning. Gabriel Cancel delivered an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Drury would record one of his 10 strikeouts, retiring Justin Williams for out number one. He would issue a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third and then walk Miguel Gomez to load the bases. Cam Redding followed with a sac fly to make it 2-0. Drury then punched out Aaron Hill for the final out of the inning.

Sioux City finally got to Milwaukee’s Kyle Mora in the sixth. Jake Ortega would single with two outs and would be followed by a Daniel Perez RBI triple, spoiling the Milkmen’s shutout. Drury finished his outing strong with another shutout inning for the X’s as part of a ten-strikeout performance and the score 2-1 after six.

Unfortunately for Sioux City, the offense went ice cold with just one baserunner the rest of the game. Milwaukee’s Peyton Gray, Aneuris Rosario and Nathan Hadley each worked a scoreless inning for the Milkmen.

The Milkmen added to their lead in the seventh with a Reggie Pruitt Jr. sacrifice fielder’s choice off Sioux City’s Brandon Brosher and a Bryan Torres RBI single off X’s reliever Carlos Diaz to make it a 4-1 game.

Nate Hadley (8) earned the save for Milwaukee after retiring all three batters in order in the ninth, keeping the Explorers searching for wins.

