 STORM LAKE, Iowa --  Police have charged a Storm Lake boy with a simple misdemeanor in connection with a recent false 911 report.

A threat was called into the Buena Vista Communication Center on August 30 stating that three masked and armed subjects had entered the Storm Lake High School Football Stadium during a Friday night game. The call was deemed false in nature and police responded, according to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department.

Following an investigation into the alleged false report on Thursday,  Storm Lake Police charged an 11-year-old male of Storm Lake with Misuse of 911 – False Report (simple misdemeanor) in connection with the incident.

The juvenile was processed and released to school officials. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments