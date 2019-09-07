STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Police have charged a Storm Lake boy with a simple misdemeanor in connection with a recent false 911 report.
A threat was called into the Buena Vista Communication Center on August 30 stating that three masked and armed subjects had entered the Storm Lake High School Football Stadium during a Friday night game. The call was deemed false in nature and police responded, according to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department.
Following an investigation into the alleged false report on Thursday, Storm Lake Police charged an 11-year-old male of Storm Lake with Misuse of 911 – False Report (simple misdemeanor) in connection with the incident.
The juvenile was processed and released to school officials. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.