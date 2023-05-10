Today's Birthday (05/10/23)— Invent possibilities and plot your course this year. Build and strengthen collaborative efforts to win. Springtime organization sets the stage for success. Summer changes require adaptation in partnership, recharging your autumn health and fitness. Grow and develop yourself next winter. Make plans to realize dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions with a professional challenge. Strengthen basic structures. Obstacles or surprises could require adaptation. Patiently persist for a dreamy opportunity. Simplify and edit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Find inventive solutions around logistical challenges. Complications could deviate your exploration. Assess carefully before advancing. Avoid risky travel conditions. Stop and smell the roses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Take extra care with resources. Stay in communication around financial obligations and agreements. Collaborate around an unexpected expense. Maintain patience and humor. Avoid waste.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Patiently navigate a surprise or breakdown with your partner. An old ambition or dream offers new potential. Coordinated collaboration generates satisfying results. Pull together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality. The possibility for technical error is high. Stay flexible. Maintain safe practices. Slow for the tricky sections. Watch your step.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Breathe deeply. Things may not go as planned, especially regarding family and romance. Relax and wait patiently. Developments happen on their own time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Make a repair or upgrade that provides lasting improvement. Slow to avoid breakage. Clean and organize for dreamy results. Include comfort foods.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. List objectives and tackle them one by one. Ignore distractions, rumors, gossip or idle chatter. Write, edit and refine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Avoid risky business. You may discover a financial barrier or structural problem. Plug any financial leaks. Keep building for a dream. Persistence pays off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. You're ready to make positive changes, despite complications. Distractions abound. Go around obstacles carefully. Don't take anything for granted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 6 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Avoid travel, noise or crowds. Find a peaceful spot for contemplation. Consider your moves several steps ahead to save.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Share support with a community challenge. Talk with your allies and colleagues for greater perspective. Focus on the objective. Patience comes in handy.