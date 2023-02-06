Chief Agri has been producing a full line of grain and commodity storage products for decades. In fact, they’ve been serving the agricultural community since 1961 as a family-owned and -operated company. With in-house engineering and superior quality materials, Chief Agri produces a wide range of grain storage solutions, from farm bins to commercial silos, that protect your grain from the elements.

Who needs a grain storage solution

With a wide variety of grain and commodity storage products available, it's no surprise that Chief Agri covers a diverse range of needs in the industry. Jose Meza is the driving presence for Chief Agri in the Iowa market. As district sales manager, he spends his days making connections and providing support to the company’s network of dealers in Iowa, and he’s seen a variety of agricultural producers incorporate Chief Agri grain storage solutions into their operations. Chief Agri's grain storage solutions have gained widespread popularity with growers of all sizes, from family-owned operations to large corporations. According to Meza, "No matter the size or scope of your operation - everyone needs reliable and secure grain storage."

Chief Agri understands that every customer has unique grain storage needs. That’s why its comprehensive range of products ensures there’s a solution for everyone. Meza highlights potential solutions to storage challenges faced on farms today, such as providing more capacity or upgrading outdated facilities. In addition, he offers support with new projects that can help optimize farm operations and efficiency.

Why should a farmer choose Chief Agri?

Chief Agri offers a grain storage solution for any size operation. Their extensive line of products includes five primary types of storage systems:

Farm bins of different sized for small farms.

Hopper tanks.

Commercial bins with your choice of roofs to accommodate varying peak capacities.

Modular bins.

Flexible, temporary grain storage.

But really, there’s more than just the product itself to consider when selecting a grain storage system. After all, your system should suit your needs for years, and it’s essential to have the support of a trusted company. Chief Agri’s loyal customers will tell you they stick with the company because of the relationships and service. “We’re a smaller, third-generation family-owned company,” says district manager Ross Carlson. “We’re responsive and can quickly gather what a customer needs, put them in touch with the right dealer, get them a quote and then follow through with an order. We’re adept at taking care of their needs.”

Selecting your grain storage system: 7 questions to ask yourself

There are a few questions farmers should ask themselves before purchasing a new Chief grain storage system. And to help, your local Chief Agri rep will walk you through every step of the process.

1. What’s your current capacity?

Tracking and understanding your bushel capacity year to year will give you the first indication of what more you might need.

2. Do you need an addition to your current structures or another storage bin entirely?

If you’re looking to add storage to a current structure, it’s critical to determine which Chief options will be compatible with your facility. Your local Chief rep will make suggestions that fit your needs.

3. What square footage do you have available, and do you have any height limitations?

The footprint of your new storage facility is one dimension to consider, but some folks may also need to consider height limitations. If you live near an airport or town with structure height restrictions, that can factor into your choice of grain storage system.

4. What’s your budget for increased grain storage capacity?

Some might assume that repairing a failing storage system is the most cost-effective route. But a new facility is sometimes more cost-effective than trying to fix an old one. Consider what you can spend on grain storage and if that might include adding or replacing an aging structure.

5. What’s the power capacity at your site?

More capacity requires more horsepower, so consider if you’re working with a single-phase or three-phase power to your storage facility.

6. How long will you store your grain?

If you’re moving your grain quickly, you might need a smaller capacity than if you intend to store the bulk of your harvest long-term.

7. What do you anticipate your needs will be 5 to 10 years from now?

Chief Agri products are built to last, and you’ll want to invest in a system that will serve you for years. So, consider your goals for your farm’s future and ensure you’re leaving room for growth.

Meza has seen customers from small farmers to large commercial operations turn to Chief Agri because they’re familiar with Chief’s reputation for quality products and service. “We’ve been in the market for a long time,” says Meza. “We’re a proven company, and we stand behind our product. If we made a sale years ago and a customer has a problem, we work with them to resolve it and make things right for them.”

If you’re considering expanding your grain storage capacity, connect with your local Chief Agri rep to determine which grain storage system is right for you.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.