SIOUX CITY — Bob Rehan wanted a succession plan of some sort should he become sidelined in his work.

"One of the things that an attorney who practices primarily as a sole practitioner, such as I do, one of the key things that such a person has to do is keep an eye out for their clients, with a view toward what would happen if something unanticipated happened to me, health wise, or I died," said Rehan, 63, an attorney who runs the Rehan Law Firm on Fourth Street. "You have to have a plan in place."

But, for all that he thought about the matter, he couldn't find "the right fit."

Then one day, in November 2022, his daughter, Omaha attorney Katy Rehan, had an idea while in Lexington, Kentucky for a client meeting: What if Smith Pauley, the much-larger Omaha firm where she's a partner, merged with her father's practice in Sioux City? She held her father's law firm in high esteem, describing it as "a wonderful practice" and "such a well-oiled machine."

"I just said it kind of wishfully, that 'I wish that we could somehow do something with my dad,'" said Katy Rehan, 37. "And both my partners looked at me, and they're like, 'Well, why wouldn't you?'"

So she broached the idea to her father, not necessarily expecting any interest from him. In fact, the overture was warmly received by the elder Rehan: "Number one, it's my daughter, Katy," Bob Rehan said.

"I've always been very impressed with her work as an attorney, and the way she handles and cares for clients," he added.

Bob Rehan went to meet with the attorneys of Smith Pauley -- some level of due diligence was, of course, de rigueur. "It ended up being, like, the best first meeting ever. And the rest is history," Katy Rehan said.

The Rehan Law Firm announced its merger with Smith Pauley this month, effective July 1. The Sioux City office will carry the Smith Pauley name. Bob Rehan himself is staying put and will continue in his work, as will his staffers.

Bob Rehan has lived most of his life in Sioux City; his family moved here from Omaha when he was a year old. His entire law career has been in Sioux City, beginning after he passed the bar in 1984 and joined the law firm of Tom Vakulskas, working alongside the likes of Duane Hoffmeyer, later a district judge who has since taken senior status.

Rehan worked there for five years before striking out on his own in 1989, sharing an office with attorneys Richard McCoy and Bruce Thomas, and forming a somewhat loosely unified practice they called McCoy, Thomas & Rehan; the three largely conducted their own work independently. After a few years, McCoy became a judge, the firm dissolved and Rehan established his own firm, bearing his name.

The practice of the Rehan Law Firm, consisting of Bob Rehan and fellow attorney Michael Jacobs, along with a longtime office manager, longtime receptionist and a paralegal, consists largely of "helping people complete purchases or sales of residences," Rehan said. His focus on real-estate law began early in his career.

As a young adult, Katy Rehan wasn't sure what she was going to do with her life. Born and raised in Sioux City, she studied journalism and political science for her undergraduate degree at the University of Iowa. But there was "no job I could see myself as, visualize myself as, except for a lawyer."

"I really didn't know, to be honest" Katy Rehan said. "Even when I started college -- I guess I didn't know outwardly, like I wasn't comfortable just committing to anything at that time."

She was at Saturday in the Park in July 2006 when she made up her mind.

"And I'm like, 'I'm going to law school!'" Katy Rehan said.

"And I think, always, it was because of my dad," she added.

She passed the bar in 2010. But the economy had shifted radically, and not for the better, between her decision to go to law school on July 1, 2006, and her bar exam four summers later. At the time, a slow recovery from the Great Recession was just beginning; it was not an encouraging time to be a young, inexperienced job seeker.

"Right after I took the bar -- 2010, things were just kind of shaky then, because it was following the economic crash, so I was really nervous. So I'm like, 'I'm not going to take off any time' -- like my friends did," she said.

Soon she was practicing commercial litigation and some real-estate law in Chicago.

In 2020, she moved to Omaha, keeping her job with the Chicago law firm, doing contract work and also helping her father.

In 2022, a group of attorneys of the former Smith Slusky law firm in Omaha formed the new Smith Pauley. In August of that year, Katy Rehan joined Smith Pauley as a partner. The firm has a total of 22 attorneys -- not counting Bob Rehan or Michael Jacobs -- and 30 support staff. Smith Pauley's lawyers work primarily in estate planning, real estate, commercial lending, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and commercial and civil litigation.

Now that her firm and her father's firm are one in the same, Katy Rehan said, she'll probably be working alongside her father quite a bit. "I want to be in the office a lot more, I want this to feel like I'm as much a part of it as my dad, starting now," she said.

Her father's firm, meanwhile, will reap the benefits of having greater resources at its disposal than it ever had before.

"And it kind of gives a person at my station in life, and my station in the practice, a sort of new energy," Bob Rehan said.