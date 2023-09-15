SIOUX CITY -- Jane Arnold has been named UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City's new market president.

Arnold will oversee operations at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's and UnityPoint Clinic locations in Siouxland, beginning Oct. 8.

"I am honored to have been selected as the next leader of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City," Arnold said in a statement. "I am excited to get started and continue to build upon the great care and culture we have here in our market. Our focus will continue to be to take great care of our patients and community, support our providers, and invest in our workforce."

Arnold most recently served as senior vice president of business & network development for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City and regional vice president of ambulatory operations for UnityPoint Clinic – Sioux City. She has been with the organization for 23 years.

Arnold received her bachelor of science degree in biology from the Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master of arts in occupational therapy from The College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota. She received her master of science in administrative studies and health services administration from the University of South Dakota.

"We are excited to welcome Jane to this role, given her strong leadership and overall dedication to our organization," Jim Palmer, UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board Chair, said. "UnityPoint Health has a long history of providing quality healthcare to those we serve, and we look forward to Jane leading the charge as we continue to deliver on our promise of providing easier, more personal care to our communities."