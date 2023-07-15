SIOUX CITY -- Young children scampered in and out of clear streams of water jetting from the ground at Floyd Pavilion in the newly redeveloped Chris Larsen Park, on a recent afternoon.

Other parkgoers strolled along the Promenade under the beating summer sun, taking in unobstructed views of the Missouri River and surrounding foliage, as a landscaping crew unfurled rolls of green sod on the Great Lawn, an event space.

After roughly three years and $12 million in construction costs, the finishing touches are being placed on Chris Larsen Park, which Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace described as a "premier location" in the city. When she drives by in the evening, Wallace said she always see people sitting under the shelters or playing on the basketball court.

"It brings me much joy and satisfaction to know that the things the steering committee, who worked on this project, and our design team discussed, now, we can see in reality. In my opinion, it is everything that we planned it to be," Wallace said of the park, which the city has yet to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Other additions to the riverfront include a playground, red swing, plaza, dog park, overlooks, trails and exercise equipment.

"Everybody will have a different opinion of what the riverfront should look like. We made a great effort, I think, to involve community members in the design and that," Mayor Bob Scott said. "I think that they fulfilled their mission."

Becoming a reality

Back in 2015, the city submitted a request for quote for a master plan for the riverfront. Since then, a host of people, including generous donors, have worked to make the improvements a reality.

Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2020 with construction starting just west of Virginia Street and ending at the Floyd River. That phase cost just under $6 million and included the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, promenade path and passive lawn spaces.

In October 2021, the Sioux City Council approved a resolution to accept $200,000 from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund Program for the construction of the Floyd Boulevard Pavilion. Later that same month, the city received a $1 million contribution from an unnamed donor that allowed project to be finished in its entirety.

The council awarded a $3.7 million contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for phase 2 of the project. But due to the available funding on the bid date, the council voted to only move forward with construction of the Floyd Shelter and the base bid, which included site preparation and demolition, as well as partial structure removal, site grading, filling, landscaping, trails and an interactive fountain.

At that time, the project was facing a $50,000 funding deficit and that several items were not included in the construction bid that were programmed to be purchased and installed separately for the project, including site furnishings for the shelters and park signage.

The council approved a change order to the contract in October of 2021 in the amount of $973,704 for the addition of Virginia Overlook and Plaza, as well as Virginia Shelter, which brought the new contract sum to $4,687,113.

Phil Claeys, longtime River-Cade event coordinator, said he was "very excited" about the riverfront development as it progressed. He said the completion of the project opens up the door for River-Cade, one of Iowa's longest-lasting outdoor festivals, to return to the Missouri Riverfront, where it was first held in October 1964 as a celebration of Sioux City's river heritage.

"We're really excited about that, of course, because it's a well-kept gem, as far as I'm concerned," Claeys said of the riverfront. "We're going to be able to use it more."

One drawback Claeys sees is a lack of an actual road between Virginia Street and Floyd Boulevard, which would allow parades and other traffic to enter the park at one and end and exit at the other.

"It complicates us having an even flow down there," said Claeys, who said he hopes the situation "gets corrected" in the future. "A lot of us are quite disappointed in that."

Wallace said the Promenade, which runs between the Great Lawn and the river, is as wide as a city street and thick enough to support truck traffic, including a fire engine, but she acknowledged that it may be a bit small for parade floats.

"We did remove some of Larsen Park Road to support this project. In the event that traffic needed to flow from Virginia to Floyd, this would be that access," she said of the Promenade, which is part of the city's trail system.

Water feature

The city could have added another splash pad at Chris Larsen Park, but Wallace said staff wanted something that was "different" and "special," so they went with misters and fountains that rise up from the ground, with a push of a button.

"It was a great feature to add to this location," Wallace said of Floyd Plaza, which also has its own shelter and seating. The fountain is operational during park hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. "There's an activator, which users can push during those hours to activate it. It does run through a cycle, so if there's no activity and no one reactivates it, it does shut off. It doesn't run continuously."

'Tranquil environment'

Adjacent to Floyd Plaza is the Great Lawn, promenade and Exploration Ridge.

Wallace said the Great Lawn will host special events. She said people will be able to rent the green space, which is sponsored by Missouri River Historical Development, for concerts or other city-wide events. Native plants, such as purple coneflowers, and tiered seating line the promenade, a leisurely public walkway by the Great Lawn.

"We wanted to create a seating opportunity that was different in height and scope, and kind of give a different texture and feel to the park," Wallace said. "The block concrete and wood plank seating is part of the whole design."

Exploration Ridge features slides, as well as swings and climbing apparatuses. The playground is covered with a shade structure.

"The slide features are metal, so we wanted to make sure that we were ensuring some safety for our littles ones who are going to play on the playground," Wallace said.

Exercise equipment is affixed at the top of the ridge and can also be found in other areas of the park.

"There's an elliptical machine. There's a bike. There's arm exercises, lat pulls, overhead presses at that station," Wallace said.

Another fitness amenity is a yoga lawn. The green space has its own shade structure to keep yoga program participants protected from the sun.

"We added the canopy, of course, because, on days like this when it's super sunny, that structure creates a tranquil environment," Wallace said.

Parkgoers will find a handful of overlooks along the riverfront. One of them is positioned where the Argosy riverboat casino was formerly docked.

"Primarily the locations where we have the overlooks are locations where there were already, either structures in place, or it was just feasible in the design and layout to include them in those locations," Wallace said.

A nod to history

Last month, the Byron Brower Fountain was dedicated during a special ceremony at Chris Larsen Park.

The fountain, which is located just south east of the Floyd Boulevard entrance, was donated to the city in 1911 as an animal watering fountain by the National Humane Alliance and has been at various locations in the city until finding a home at the park. Brower, who died in 2016, was the founder or co-founder of numerous local companies including Brower Construction and Jebro.

Another historical highlight of the park is the River Rock, which marks the campsite where Lewis and Clark spent a night after the death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd.

Dan Whitlock, a member of the Sergeant Floyd Tri-State Chapter and the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation, said the campsite was private property until roughly three years ago, when the city decided to purchase it for the park.

"They had a sign down there originally that said, 'Mouth of the Floyd,' and described the area. It talked about the camp, but it was just a single little sign along a dead-end walkway," he said.

Whitlock proposed hiring Freedom Rock artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II to paint a boulder with the story of Floyd, Lewis and Clark from Aug. 20, 1804 to Aug. 21, 1804. He wanted something with lots of color that was going to grab children's attention. The city agreed.

Whitlock secured some grant funding and located a "big rock" in Anthon, which Meier Towing hauled to the riverfront. Sorensen completed the painting on the boulder last summer.

"I'm pleased with the way the rock, itself, turned out," Whitlock said. "A lot of hard work and a lot of money spent, but we got it where we want it."

Brower said there have been some issues with vandalism. He said someone tagged part of the rock, but the graffiti was able to be removed. More than a week ago, he said someone broke off lights at the base of the rock.

"That's discouraging, but I guess these things happen," he said.

Another nod to the area's history is the Stockyard Garden, plants and plots that were designed to resemble cattle stalls.

"It's a broad interpretation of that, but that's kind of where the design team was going," Wallace said of Smith Group, the firm that provided design services for the project.

'A go-to place'

The park's red bench-style swing, which was donated by Dave Layhee, is rarely ever empty.

Layhee, of McCook Lake, South Dakota, got the idea to have such a swing fabricated after visiting friends in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He said a friend of his donated a similar swing in Coeur d'Alene, a city in the northwestern portion of the state known for water sports.

"One of my friends donated a swing. And, then, there was another party, once that swing went up, who donated in the city park area that overlooks the lake," Layhee said. "That's what I tried to capture."

Layhee obtained the swing's blueprints from Coeur d'Alene parks and recreation staff. Then, those design plans were given to Dan Lee, of Port Neal Welding Company, so the swing could be fabricated. Layhee said he chose red for the swing because it's his favorite color.

"I thought it would be a nice addition. I find two or three people just sitting in the swing, gazing out at the river," said Layhee, who noted the swing has a braking system to prevent people from falling off of it or flipping it over. "What the city's been able to do with that whole complex, I think, is just phenomenal. It's going to be a go-to place."