WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Four days in late July are among the happiest times for members of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, according to Garan Coons.

Coons, who oversees the tribe's public relations, fondly recalled dancing on the green grass at Veteran's Memorial Park as a child during the Annual Homecoming Celebration.

"We have this section here for our elders. My grandmother, for many, many generations, sat there," Coons said, motioning to an area of seating in the circular arena, which is located on U.S. 75 east of Winnebago. "I remember dancing and waving at her. She has since passed on."

Annually, the tribe commemorates the return of Chief Little Priest and the Company "A" Fort Omaha Scouts with a pow-wow. The 157th Homecoming Celebration begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

"It's exciting that it's coming. Every year, we know it's coming, but it's just like last-minute preparation to make sure that everything's in order," Tribal Council Treasurer Rona Stealer, who also serves on the pow-wow committee, said last week, as volunteers touched up the paint on buildings surrounding the arena. "By the time the first day comes, everything falls into place."

Winnebago Homecoming Celebration Darrell Blackbird III dances during a salute to the United States armed forces at the 156th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration held at Ve…

Dancers from all over the United States and Canada will compete in several categories, including Ho-Chunk Applique, Fancy, Grass and Jingle. They'll be dressed in handmade regalia fashioned with leather, beads, silk, satin and feathers.

"It's the most beautiful sight, in my opinion, to be up here and to see all the dancers and all the beautiful flags," Coons, who is emceeing the pow-wow along with Boye Ladd Sr., said.

Veterans honored

Each day begins with a flag-raising ceremony at 6 a.m. The ceremony is led by the Winnebago Veterans Association and American Legion Post #363.

Gordon Rave, of the Winnebago Veterans Association, estimated that they raised around 130 flags last year. He noted that a flag for the late Gustave D. Smith, a highly decorated World War II veteran who died in 2002, will be raised on the honor pole, or main pole, today.

"This main pole, that's the one that every day we honor somebody, mainly combat veterans who passed on. We'll put their flag up," Rave said.

Winnebago Homecoming Celebration Dancers perform during a salute to the United States armed forces at the 156th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration held at Veteran's Memor…

Rave said all veterans who served in the U.S. military are welcome to participate in the ceremony. The flags are lowered and removed from the arena daily at 5 p.m. ahead of the grand entry, which begins at 7.

"We had a lot of people that were sitting in the audience that were non-Native. We would guide them -- 'Do you want to help us?' They kind of look at you because they never did it before. So, we'll take them out there and have them fold flags and, then, carry the flags back here. It's just kind of an honor for them to do it," said Rave, who served in the U.S. Army and Iowa National Guard.

Aric Armell, a Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran who serves on the Tribal Council, said anybody who wants to "bear witness" to the celebration is welcome.

"Relationships have been made here. Families have been started here. Just a lot of good things come out of this," he said. "We invite anyone from anywhere to come in and join us for this. It's a good feeling, and it's a feeling I just want to share with everybody."

Pow-wow highlights

Stealer said she always looks forward to the Winnebago Snake Dance. At one point in the dance, participants end up in a coil like a snake. They also jump over a stick.

"That's when everybody's out there. It's about bringing in new life," Stealer said.

Winnebago Tribe hosts 157th Annual Homecoming Celebration Gordon Rave, Rona Stealer and Garan Coons pose for a photo at Veteran's Memorial Park. The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's 157th Annual Homecomi…

Rave said his favorite dance is the men's Fancy Dance.

"They put on a good show. They have to dance pretty fast," he said.

Coons said much of the dancers' regalia has been passed down through generations, especially eagle feathers. Dancers who wear eagle feathers have been blessed by a veteran.

"It's actually a federal law that no other culture, no other race can wear and hold eagle feathers except Native Americans," Coons said. "And, so, when we accept that responsibility, there's certain criteria that we have to have when we wear those eagle feathers."

Dancers will often make their regalia throughout the winter months. Coons said there are stories that go along with the regalia. He said you can identify a dancer's tribe by the designs worn.

"Some of the veterans will wear their patches and, then, also, if they're of the Winnebago Tribe, they'll wear like a floral design," said Coons, who noted that Sioux tribes have designs that are more geometric in nature.

Winnebago Homecoming Celebration Spotted Eagle drummers from Walt Hill, Neb., perform during a salute to the United States armed forces at the 156th Annual Winnebago Homecomin…

Coons said there's "healing power" and "blessings" in the dances. In times of drought, he said non-Native farmers would often ask the tribe to dance the Green Corn Dance.

"The tribe did, and it ended up raining," he said.

Besides dancing, the celebration also features drumming, arts and crafts vendors, and food, including a corn soup.

"One of the best dishes that we have is a soup that's made with a traditional corn and, usually, it's adorned with meat. I'll tell you what, that's really delicious," Coons said.

Chief Little Priest

The Winnebago Tribe, also known as the Ho-Chunk Nation, originally lived in Wisconsin. In the early 1800s, the U.S. government forced them to give up portions of their land. They moved around the Midwest, finally settling in Nebraska. Many eventually returned to Wisconsin.

The tribe's Annual Homecoming Celebration commemorates the 1866 return of Chief Little Priest, the tribe's last great war chief, and some 75 members of the Company "A" Fort Omaha Scouts. In July of that year, Chief Little Priest's brother Grey Wolf held a celebration of his life and deeds.

Winnebago Homecoming Celebration Dancers of all ages dance during a salute to the United States armed forces at the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's 156th Annual Homecoming Celeb…

According to an article written by Ho-Chunk Tribal Historian David Lee Smith, even after Chief Little Priest was shot four times near Deer Creek Fort, he still managed to kill nine Lakota warriors, including their war chief, and wound many others.

Coons said the federal government prohibited tribal dancing because it viewed the movements as a form of revolt. However, after Chief Little Priest was wounded in battle, his brother received special permission from the government for the Ho-Chunk warriors do some healing dancing on behalf of Chief Little Priest.

"Back in those days, they had what are called war ties in their hair. And they said, take those out and let your hair out, and you can dance," Coons said. "They did what is called the Grizzly Bear Dance for him, and, during this special dance, he started kind of moving his fingers. They kept singing louder and louder, and, pretty soon, he kind of stood up. He got up and, then, because of the power of the song, he started to dance, himself, even with his wounds."

Winnebago Tribe hosts 157th Annual Homecoming Celebration Last week, preparations were underway at Veteran's Memorial Park in Winnebago, Neb., for the Winnebago Tribe's 157th Annual Homecoming Celebra…

The Ho-Chunk warriors brought Chief Little Priest home to the reservation. But, ultimately, he succumbed to his wounds on Sept. 12, 1866. His remains were buried in a small mound in the Winnebago area, according to Smith's article.

"His last dying words were, 'There's nothing more I can do for you. Please educate my children and be strong,'" Coons said. "If it wasn't for him and the Company 'A' Scouts, we wouldn't be here."