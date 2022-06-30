Siouxland historical attractions, gathering places and trails

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center

What: The center hosts permanent interactive exhibits with temporary displays that allow visitors to travel through what is now Sioux City in August 1804. The death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd on Aug. 20, 1804, is at the heart of the story. Visitors encounter hand-painted murals, dozens of interactive devices, and animatronic exhibits of Captains Lewis & Clark, President Thomas Jefferson, Sgt. Charles Floyd, and Seaman the Newfoundland Dog and the Prairie Dog. An animatronic exhibit of York is upcoming.

When: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

More info: 712-224-5242 or siouxcitylcic.com

Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

What: After serving as a floating bicentennial exhibit for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Sergeant Floyd riverboat was obtained by Sioux City and converted into a museum that explores the historic role of the Missouri River in the development of the West. Stories are told through exhibits of artifacts displayed in the boat, which also serves as an official Iowa and Nebraska Welcome Center.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Closed for major holidays.

Where: 1000 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

More info: 712-279-0198 or siouxcitymuseum.org

Historic George Shannon Trail

What: This marks the 16 communities in Northeast Nebraska where Pvt. George Shannon, the youngest member of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, passed through while he was separated from the group. Wayside signs mark historic moments in Shannon's life, as well as 13 life-size wooden chainsaw statues of Shannon, each in a different pose and one complete with a horse, located in participating communities on the trail.

When: Open year-round.

Where: 16 communities in Nebraska: Bloomfield, Bow Valley, Center, Creighton, Crofton, Hartington, Lindy, Niobrara, St. Helena, St. James, Santee, Verdel, Verdigre, Wausa, Winnetoon and Wynot; and two historic Native American territories, the Ponca and Santee Sioux Nations.

Spirit Mound Historic Prairie

What: Spirit Mound Historic Prairie is open for hiking and nature observation and is in the process of being restored to native prairie grasses. Because of modern dams on the Missouri River, Spirit Mound is one of the few places where a person can stand today and know that Lewis and Clark stood in the same exact location. Spirit Mound, which spans 320 acres, is home to a rich variety of prairie wildflowers and grasses, birds and other prairie animals. Free hiking trail and wheelchair accessible. Drinking water, toilets and picnic tables.

When: Open year-round. Some facilities are unavailable between Oct. 1 and April 30.

Where: 31148 South Dakota Highway 19, Vermillion, S.D.

More info: 605-987-2263 or gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/spirit-mound-historic-prairie

Nebraska Outlaw Trail

What: The Nebraska Outlaw Trail scenic byway, on Highway 12, stretches 231 miles across northeast and north-central Nebraska. It offers a picturesque journey through diverse Nebraska landscapes -- great vistas encompassing clear blue sky, native stands of oak trees, bottom lands, cottonwood forests, wetlands, bluffs, pine and cedar forests, open prairie, lush cropland and wildlife. Ride covered wagons through elk and buffalo herds, canoe one of the top 10 canoeing rivers in the U.S., hunt, fish, bike or hike the trail. Discover state parks and the outlaw stories of Jesse James and his gang.

When: Open year-round.

Where: Nebraska Highway 12, South Sioux City to Valentine, Neb.

Sioux City Public Museum

What: The Sioux City Public Museum in downtown Sioux City features scores of exhibits dedicated to recapturing the city’s cultural and historic past, as well as Native American life, pioneer life and the early days of living along the Missouri River. The museum includes one of the largest collections of Native American artifacts in the area, a “hands-on” log cabin along with artifacts from early settlers, videos that show how the city changed through the decades as well as numerous Sioux City-made vehicles, including trucks, a Kari-Keen airplane and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and holidays.

Where: 607 Fourth St.

More Info: Free. Donations welcome. Handicapped accessible. 712-279-6174 or siouxcitymuseum.org

Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway

What: Follow U.S. Highway 75 along the Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway from Fort Calhoun, Neb., to South Sioux City. The route parallels the Lewis & Clark Expedition route along the Missouri River. See the same wooded bluffs, open bottom lands and historic waterway as the expedition. Visit the site of Chief Blackbird's grave near Macy, Neb.; Omaha's "Big Village" Tonwantonga near Homer, Neb.; and Cottonwood Cove Park in Dakota City, near where the expedition made what was called "Fish Camp" after catching 1,218 fish in two days.

When: Open year-round.

Where: Fort Calhoun, Neb., to South Sioux City.

Sergeant Floyd Monument

What: The monument was built in 1901 to honor Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only man who died on the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The 100-foot-tall sandstone monument is in the form of an Egyptian obelisk.

When: Open year-round.

Where: 2601 South Lewis Blvd., Sioux City.

Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation

What: The museum preserves and celebrates the aviation and transportation history of Siouxland. With 30,000 square feet of displays and exhibits, visitors will see a variety of aircraft and transportation vehicles, vintage bicycles, cars, a fire engine, police cars, military vehicles and displays, and a Boeing 727-200. Highlights include the crash of United Flight 232 display and artifacts, a Boeing 737 cockpit simulator, a 1913 road grader, the largest radial engine used on an airplane, and a 1941 Cadillac Fleetwood sedan used by President Truman in an inaugural parade in Omaha. Adults $6, seniors and active military $5, children $3.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April through September. Closed major holidays.

Where: 2600 Expedition Court, Sioux City.

More info: 712-252-5300 or midamericaairmuseum.org

Sioux City Railroad Museum

What: Originally known as the Milwaukee Railroad Shops, the Railroad Museum boasts a large six-stall railroad roundhouse with a working turntable, red brick shop buildings, arrangement of tracks and smaller shop buildings. The site reflects the role railroads played in the development of early Sioux City. Known as the Milwaukee Roundhouse, the site is home to the museum development of the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association, offering visitors a look at local railroad history. Adults $10, children $8, active military free.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; closed from Dec. 16 through March 1.

Where: 3400 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.

More info: 712-233-6996 or https://www.siouxcityrailroadmuseum.org/

Yankton, S.D., Meridian District

What: Yankton has a rich historical heritage beginning in 1804, when Lewis and Clark spent the winter near the confluence of the James and Missouri rivers. In 1858, early pioneers chose the site as a location for a new settlement, largely because of the possibility of a steamboat landing on the Missouri River. The city's historic downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Yankton was the Dakota Territorial capital. Downtown boasts Midwest charm, shopping and eating establishments.

When: Open year-round.

Where: Downtown Yankton.

More info: 605-299-9734 or www.meridian-district.com

O'Connor House Museum Complex

What: Several historical buildings are in the complex. The 14-room O'Connor mansion was one of the most luxurious homes in the area when it was built between 1865 and 1875 by Capt. Cornelius O'Connor. It features a curved staircase, a large marble fireplace, eight bedrooms and servants' quarters. Combs School, built in 1857, is the oldest school building in Nebraska. Annually hosts a hands-on school day for visitors featuring pioneer dress, lunch in syrup pails and 1800s curriculum. The Museum Machinery Building boasts an outstanding collection of early machinery.

When: Appointment only

Where: One and a quarter miles east of Homer, Neb., on Blyburg Road.

More info: 402-698-2538 or 712-253-1609

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

What: Built in 1860, this is believed to be the first Lutheran Church in the Nebraska Territory and the oldest one still standing today. The Vespers Service is held every August.

When: Call for appointment.

Where: 1500 Hickory St., Dakota City, Neb.

More info: 712-899-8978 Larry Armbright or 712-253-1609 Dennis Reinert

Sanford Museum and Planetarium

What: The Sanford facility has exhibits and activities on archaeology, astronomy, natural history and more, with a focus on Northwest Iowa and the Great Plains. There are planetarium programs for groups 10 or more, and public programs are available at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

When: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 117 E. Willow St., Cherokee, Iowa.

More info: 712-225-3922 or sanfordmuseum.org

Iowa Rock n Roll Museum and Music Association

What: More than 360 artifacts are on display at Iowa's official home to rock-and-roll history. Exhibits include a 1966 Wurlitzer jukebox, a 1940s wire recorder, the gold record of "Peter Rabbit" by Dee Jay & the Runaways, Paul Revere & the Raiders' VOX keyboard, a napkin signed by all the original Crickets, including Buddy Holly, costumes worn by the hottest Iowa bands in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, and much more.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 91 Lake St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-6540 or iowarocknroll.com

Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum

What: The history of boating on the Iowa Great Lakes is the focus of the museum. View rare artifacts and experience the lore of the lakes area through restored boats, early photographs and many other displays.

When: Call for hours.

Where: 243 W. Broadway St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-2183 or arnoldspark.com/maritime-museum

Peirce Mansion

What: John Peirce's elegant home has been a part of Sioux City's history for 129 years. Completed in 1893, the Victorian-era home is constructed with South Dakota quartzite making it a unique example of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture. Peirce Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion provides a one-of-a-kind venue for weddings, receptions, graduations, corporate gatherings, family reunions, private parties or photo shoots.

When: By appointment.

Where: 2901 Jackson St, Sioux City.

More info: 712-279-6174 or siouxcitymuseum.org/peirce-mansion

Historic Fourth Street

What: The finest examples of late-19th-century commercial buildings in Sioux City stand along Historic Fourth Street, home to restaurants, bars and boutique businesses. Noted for their distinctive Richardsonian Romanesque style, the buildings are found along a two-block stretch between Virginia and Iowa streets. There are 15 buildings dating from 1889 to approximately 1915. The National Register of Historic Places lists two of the buildings, the Evans Block and the Boston Block.

When: Year-round.

Where: Fourth Street, between Virginia and Iowa streets, Sioux City.

More info: 712-279-6159

W.H. Over State Museum

What: This museum memorializes the work of William H. Over, a naturalist of the Northern Plains from 1913 to 1948. Discover South Dakota's natural history and heritage, including early Lakota Reservation art and artifacts, as well as pioneer firearms, historical costumes and photographs. Free to the public.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Where: 1110 University St., Vermillion, S.D.

More info: 605-659-6151 or https://www.whovermuseum.org/

Union County Historical Museum

What: The museum features many items representing Union County's rural past. Elk Point is of historical interest because the Lewis and Clark Expedition made its first Dakota Territory stop in what is now Elk Point. Displays include antique wagons, farm implements, tools and equipment. Many pioneer items give visitors a glance at how things were when homesteaders first moved onto the land.

When: Open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Also available by appointment.

Where: 707 W. Main St., Elk Point, S.D.

More info: 605-761-0247 or elkpoint.org/union-county-historical-museum

National Music Museum

What: A one-of-a-kind relic in the music world, the National Music Museum is home to rare antique musical instruments. The National Music Museum's special exhibition "Gamelan: A Way of Life" will showcase the NMM's Javanese gamelan with family friendly text and activities and display - for the first time - eight newly acquired and spectacularly decorated flat leather shadow puppets that illustrate some of the main characters of the epic Ramayana. Shadow-puppet theater is a popular form of entertainment in Indonesia and uses gamelan to help communicate the story. The permanent exhibits at the museum are currently undergoing renovation, and will reopen in summer 2023.

When: Thursdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Saturdays, Noon- 4 p.m. through October 22, 2022

Where: 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D.

More info: 605-658-3450 or nmmusd.org

The Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes

What: Take a look at early banking and the history of bank notes, particularly those issued by Iowa communities between 1863 and 1935.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Where: 1507 Sanborn Ave., Okoboji, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-5859

Gardner Cabin Historic Site

What: The cabin was built by Rowland Gardner in 1856. In 1857, a band of Wahpekute Dakota Sioux, under the leadership of Inkpadutah, killed 34 settlers and abducted many others. Most of the Gardner family was killed in what came to be known as the Spirit Lake Massacre, one of Iowa's most widely known historical events. The carnage was likely a reprisal for a series of atrocities committed against Inkpadutah's clan near Sioux City. The restored cabin contains furnishings from the frontier life of the period. Also on the grounds are a gravesite and a monument to the settlers killed during the uprising.

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Where: 74 Monument Drive, Arnolds Park, Iowa.

More info: 712-336-6352 or iowaculture.gov/history/sites/abbie-gardner-sharp-cabin

War Eagle Park

What: A steel monument sculpture representing an Indian chief offering a peace pipe marks the grave of Chief War Eagle, an early friend of the white man in this area. Chief War Eagle died in 1851 and was buried on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River. The site contains his grave and the graves of at least nine friends and relatives.

When: Year-round.

Where: 3900 War Eagle Drive, Sioux City.

Neligh Mills State Historic Site

What: Nebraska's early settlement years are on display at this 1880s mill, featuring the state's only 19th-century flour mill with original equipment intact. The office, where the miller supervised the daily grind, has been restored with its original furnishings. The reconstructed flume, penstock and mill dam remain as a visible reminder of waterpower days before electricity. $3 per person.

When: Open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours available.

Where: N Street and Wylie Drive, Neligh, Neb.

More info: 402-887-4303 or visitnebraska.com/neligh/neligh-mills-state-historic-site

Hornick Depot Museum & Caboose

What: This Milwaukee Railroad Depot is on the National Register of Historic Places.

When: Memorial Day through Labor Day, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment.

Where: 201 Main St., Hornick, Iowa.

More info: 712-874-3374

Calliope Village

What: A collection of early homes and stores provides an interesting walking tour of Sioux County's first seat of government. The village was established in 1860 and existed through 1911. The village includes the first Sioux County Courthouse, Scott School, the old Hawarden Post Office, and the Walton House, which displays farm tools and pioneer memorabilia.

When: Call for hours.

Where: Iowa Highway 10 and 19th Street, Hawarden, Iowa.

More info: 712-551-4433

Grand Meadow Heritage Center

What: The museum was established more than two decades ago and has expanded significantly to include family collections and many local artifacts. Museum items are organized in groupings, including vintage farm equipment and tools, household furnishings, Native American artifacts, natural history, railroad memorabilia, a chapel, musical instruments, toys, school classroom and a general store.

When: Available for tours by appointment. September Grand Meadow Heritage Festival and October Haunted House to be determined.

Where: 6306 D Ave., Washta, Iowa.

More info: 712-229-0500 or grandmeadowheritage.com

Plymouth County Historical Museum

What: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the former school has a variety of displays ranging from old-time farm equipment to a collection of county literature and historical objects. The museum also contains a Genealogy Room with many files and volumes and a large musical instrument collection donated by Carol Parkinson, who led the founding of the Plymouth County Historical Museum Association in 1965.

When: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, or by appointment.

Where: 335 First Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa.

More info: 712-546-7002 or plymouthcountymuseum.webstarts.com

Wakefield Train Depot Museum

What: Built in 1925, this Chicago and Northwestern Railroad passenger depot was once a hub of the community. It has been restored to its original grandeur and hosts Wakefield-area memorabilia from the late 1800s to the present day. Exhibits include telegraph equipment and railroad items.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.

Where: 101 E. First St., Wakefield, Neb.

Angel DeCora Memorial Museum and Research Center

What: The center is named in honor of Angel DeCora, one of the first Winnebago women to attend college. The museum shares information about the Winnebago Tribe and its land, which has a rich cultural and historical heritage. The history of the area reflects the separate cultures of American Indians and European settlers and their interactions. Where: 610 E. College Drive, Winnebago, Neb. When: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. More info: 402-257-5587 or winnebagotribe.com Antelope County Museum and Church

What: The Antelope County Historical Society maintains three facilities: the main museum housed in the former county jail, a reproduction log cabin and Pioneer Church. Pioneer exhibits including machinery, tools, early county history and an extensive document and photograph collection. $3 for adults, children free. Where: 410 L St., Neligh, Neb. When: Year-round, 1 to 5 p.m. Winter hours Wednesday-Friday; summer hours Tuesday-Saturday. More info: 402-887-5010 or antelopecountymuseum.org Graves Library Museum What: This 1915 library was one of the most luxurious libraries in the area when it was built by Philo Graves. It was established as Graves Public Library as a memorial to his son Jay. The museum hosts the Russ Marshall antique wrench collection. Where: 206 W. Third St., Wakefield, Neb. When: Open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, or by appointment. More info: 402-369-0449 or wakefieldheritage.org Heritage Museum of Thurston County What: Stroll through this 1905 prairie home. Where: 500 Ivan St., Pender, Neb. When: Open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday; also open Wednesday May-October. More info: 402-922-0289 or visitnebraska.com/pender/heritage-museum-thurston-county Honoring-the-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza What: Experience the heritage of the Winnebago Tribe. Twelve statues, each representing one of the tribe's clans, are arranged in a large circle at the heart of the tribe's Ho-Chunk Village. When: Year-round. Where: 509 Ho-Chunk Plaza N., Winnebago, Neb. More info: 402-878-2192 Museum Machinery Building What: Collection of early machinery and yesteryear tools occupy this building, erected in 1979. Included is an 1880 wheat, oats and barley reaper, an 1882 Milwaukee small grain binder, an 1880 corn planter, an 1890 drop side half-apron manure spreader, an 1890 walking cultivator and many more. When: By appointment. Where: One and a quarter miles east of Homer, Neb., on Blyburg Road. More info: 712-253-1609 or 402-698-2538 or https://visitnebraska.com/homer/museum-machinery-building Monona County Veterans Memorial Museum What: The museum was the vision of two local men, newspaper editor William Wonder, who conceived the idea, and friend Duane Miller, who came on board to assist with the project. Neither are veterans themselves, but felt that the nation was losing sight of the importance of our veterans and their contributions to this country. The museum is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy every day, and often take for granted in our busy, day-to-day lives. When: Year-round. Where: Open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. More info: 712-423-3780

