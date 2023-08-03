SPENCER, Iowa — When hundreds of thousands of visitors come streaming into the Clay County Fairgrounds over the second full week of September, there will be plenty of familiar sights, sounds and smells for them to take in.

Among them: All kinds of creatures great and small around the Livestock Pavilion. Live artist demonstrations and musical performances for "Arts on Grand" in the Photography Center. Artery-clogging items at some of the food vendor booths.

But there's also a lot that's new the 105-year-old, self-described "World's Greatest County Fair" has to offer.

Clay County Fair prep Randy Johnson removes the old bolts on these bleachers to install new boards as they prepare for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.

Of-the-moment musical acts such as Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Katy Nichole will be performing at the Clay County Fair Grandstand. The Creative Living Building is being completely reworked. Walls have come down in certain buildings. Benches have been repaired. New signs have been painted. One of the restroom areas will now have hot water for the faucets for the first time.

Oh, and the Clay County Fair has a "new guy" calling the shots.

In February, the Clay County Fair named Jerome Hertel, a Parker, South Dakota, native, the successor to Jeremy Parsons who left the position to become the CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair. Hertel officially started in April and was previously the CEO of the Alaska State Fair for seven years and the general manager of the South Dakota State Fair for eight years.

"I've been in the industry pretty much my entire career," Hertel said.

As a matter of fact, Hertel spent the earliest part of his life within spitting distance of fair grounds.

"I grew up in Parker, South Dakota, which is the home of the Turner County Fair, the oldest county fair in South Dakota, and I grew up across the street from it. It was pretty much the playground for me growing up."

Clay County Fair prep The horse barn is shown as workers prepare the various buildings for the Clay County Fair.

Clay County Fair prep The horse barn which was repainted last year is shown as workers prepare the various buildings for the Clay County Fair.

Hertel said he's been so spellbound by fairs because he relishes the chance to entertain people and to see them enjoying themselves. He said there are four tentpoles of a fair that are needed to make it a success: agriculture, carnival rides, entertainment and food.

"I think each fair has its own culture and identity to it. Most of the fairs in a region represent the culture they reside in. Coming here to this fair, even though I've only been here a couple of months, I can see it plays a very important role in the community (and in) representing this area as far as agriculture goes."

With respect to agriculture, the 2023 Clay County Fair will feature well over 100 farming-related vendors. Scattered across the fairgrounds at 800 W. 18th St. will be: interactive displays about how butter and ice cream are produced, a cow-milking station, a farmers market with new exhibitors and vendors each day, walkable crop plots, a combine simulator, classic tractors to stroll past, an environmental education center and plenty more.

According to Hertel, the Livestock Pavilion will include some new pens.

"I think the biggest bit of prep work right now is some stuff going on in the barns," he said.

Baking a winner

As for food, or at least the making of it, the Clay County Fair's Creative Living Building had its demonstration area for baking and cooking moved closer to where the crafts and floriculture sections are. There are angled mirrors above the kitchen work surfaces so spectators can watch. Certain baked goods are stored in cold storage shelving. One case is just for showing off different kinds of bread people have made and brought in. Under the same roof, entrants for an arrangement-making contest will be able to have their works featured in a new display case. The floriculture area is going to have competitions for place settings and flower compositions.

"It's a bit of mess now but that's how it always starts," said Bob Alexander, a maintenance specialist working in the Creative Living Building.

Allen Williams, who has worked for the Clay County Fair for more than 20 years and serves as the maintenance coordinator, said the prep work for the Clay County Fair season begins in earnest with the cleaning of the cattle and hog barns. A new facet of one of those sites, the Junior Feeder Cattle and Ponies Building, is that the walls have been taken down to allow more air in.

"The cattle are led there right from the cattle yard," Williams said.

Through and through, the Clay County Fair is a family matter for Williams.

When Williams paints new signage for the fair, he does so with his wife and daughters. Williams' wife has additional duties leading a team of people who go around with tongs to pick up cigarette butts during the fair. Williams' brother works in the barn crew. Same goes for his brother's wife. And Williams' dad worked for the Clay County Fair for several decades.

"What I like about it is it's different every day," Williams said.

Clay County Fair prep The Big Giant Slide is shown during the off season in Spencer, Iowa.

Clay County Fair prep The Centennial Plaza is shown as preparations are underway for the Clay County Fair happening September 9-17, 2023 in Spencer, Iowa.

Work never ends

While the fair's going on, there isn't a lot of time for folks like Williams or Hertel or Alexander to stop and see the event. "We're working constantly," Williams said. As soon as the fair concludes, it's nearly as much of a madhouse, Williams said, because everything has to be stored by Oct. 1.

"It never stops," he said.

Since the Clay County Fair is on its own on the Iowa county fair schedule, Hertel acknowledged there is some pressure to deliver for the folks descending on Spencer from the region. But he believes he and his crew will be ready for September.

"There are some challenges, when it comes to some of the shows and livestock and stuff," Hertel said. "But you know, we consider ourselves the last hurrah of the summer and an opportunity for people to be able to enjoy the last fair of the season."