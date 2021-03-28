PROGRESS: SFCU installs new ITMs in South Sioux City, breaks ground on Floyd Boulevard

Reactions from customers have been mixed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You think you're going to get some positive and negative feedback, and you do. It's just funny that you see some of the people that you would imagine would be resistant to it, are the ones that fall in love with it," LaCroix said.

Siouxland Federal officials are still trying to determine when or whether other branches will get ITMs. "We're getting ready to build a Floyd branch, a new branch out on Floyd Boulevard, and those will get ITMs," LaCroix said.

LaCroix said COVID-19 was not the reason the credit union opted to adopt ITMs, which they'd been mulling since before the pandemic.

The machines feature a live teller on screen (the tellers work inside the Siouxland Federal building) and have somewhat the appearance of a late model ATM. They offer the same services as a teller window would without the pneumatic tubes, and can be used as an ATM if desired.

"It's kind of like being at the teller window, really," LaCroix said.