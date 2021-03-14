PROGRESS: Northwestern master’s degree program in physician assistant studies underway

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Twenty-four students from across the country and around the world are preparing to help meet the need for more health care workers by pursuing a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Northwestern College. The program, in its first year, is one of only five PA programs in the state and the only one in western Iowa.

Northwestern’s first cohort began their studies last June and will scatter around the nation this fall to complete clinical rotations in family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, psychiatry, emergency medicine, women’s health and pediatrics. The students are scheduled to graduate in the summer of 2022.

The students range in age from their early 20s to 42. For many, like Ashley Hazeman of Winona, Minnesota, becoming a PA is their second or third vocation.

Hazeman worked as a counselor and as a therapist for children with autism but desired to do more for her community.

"I have patients come in all the time and tell me they can’t find a psychiatrist," Hazeman says. "Being a psych PA has a lot of aspects that I like about being a counselor, like the diagnosis and treatment plans, while also adding the medicine piece. I can use the skills I learned as a counselor in my job as a PA."