PROGRESS: Northwestern master’s degree program in physician assistant studies underway

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Twenty-four students from across the country and around the world are preparing to help meet the need for more health care workers by pursuing a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Northwestern College. The program, in its first year, is one of only five PA programs in the state and the only one in western Iowa.
Northwestern’s first cohort began their studies last June and will scatter around the nation this fall to complete clinical rotations in family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, psychiatry, emergency medicine, women’s health and pediatrics. The students are scheduled to graduate in the summer of 2022.
The students range in age from their early 20s to 42. For many, like Ashley Hazeman of Winona, Minnesota, becoming a PA is their second or third vocation.
Hazeman worked as a counselor and as a therapist for children with autism but desired to do more for her community.
"I have patients come in all the time and tell me they can’t find a psychiatrist," Hazeman says. "Being a psych PA has a lot of aspects that I like about being a counselor, like the diagnosis and treatment plans, while also adding the medicine piece. I can use the skills I learned as a counselor in my job as a PA."
Two of the biggest draws for Northwestern’s program, says its director, Dr. Christina Hanson, are its emphasis on issues surrounding rural health and its combination of biblical teaching with a medical curriculum.
"There aren’t a lot of PA programs that are integrating faith with their curriculum," she says. "But for many PAs, that’s a big part of why they go into the profession. There are a lot of Christians who feel called to health care and want to learn in that model."
Northwestern’s physician assistant program is housed in newly renovated facilities in Van Peursem Hall. A mock clinic area provides five exam rooms and a large skills lab with nine beds facilitates the development of skills for undertaking physical examinations and specific medical procedures. The facilities also include several new group study rooms, classrooms and faculty offices, as well as a locker room and an expanded cadaver room.
Other graduate programs
The renovated facilities in Van Peursem Hall also accommodate another new Northwestern graduate program—the master’s degree program in athletic training, which will begin in June.
The athletic training program will take two years, or six consecutive semesters, to complete. It includes a 3+2 option that enables students to earn both a bachelor’s degree and the master’s degree in five years.
Northwestern’s graduate school has also added an eighth track to its online Master of Education offerings. The teaching history program is designed for current K–12 social studies and history teachers who seek the qualifications necessary to teach dual-credit courses or in a community college setting.
Nearly 450 students are currently enrolled in Northwestern’s graduate education program, which has helped the college set an overall record for spring enrollment with 1,482 students, up 5% from last year.
New initiatives
Meanwhile, Northwestern is launching an undergraduate major in software engineering next fall. The new major is designed to prepare students for careers in software engineering and development, database administration, and web and mobile app development.
“We’re excited to provide students with a program that addresses modern, cutting-edge technology and gives them experience working on projects in a real-life setting,” says Dr. Mike Wallinga, assistant professor of computer science and department chair. “We’ve had a number of graduates work in software engineering, including for Google and Microsoft, but this program will offer better preparation, bridging the skills gap between what academics is producing and what industry wants: the ability to design, test, validate, calibrate and work with teams."
Students will learn how to write code in a variety of programming languages and develop efficient algorithms to solve problems. Additionally, students will study best practices for project management, design, testing, documentation, verification and quality assurance. Large-scale projects and teamwork are integrated throughout the curriculum to provide hands-on experiences simulating real-world practices.
Another new initiative at Northwestern College is the Center for Innovation and Leadership, which seeks to connect students’ ingenuity and organizational leaders’ insight to create shared opportunities that serve Christ’s kingdom and the common good.
The center’s launch programs include Accelerate Siouxland, a regional leadership development program; curriculum and mentoring efforts that connect students and organizational employees with innovative role models; research and consultancy services; an entrepreneur/business leader in residence program; and Innovation Sandbox, a space for collaboration, creative thinking, and problem solving for both students, alumni and regional organizations.
Construction underway
Northwestern broke ground on its newest building—the Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center—in October. The $3.1 million facility is located just north of Christ Chapel and will house the admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices.
The building is named in honor of Frank and the late Lois Vogel, who gave the lead gift of $1 million for the center. Frank is a 1947 Northwestern alumnus who served as president of Diamond Vogel and was a 28-year member of the college’s Board of Trustees.
Upon entering the building, visitors will be greeted in an inviting reception lounge that will include a fireplace and red glass wall displaying the college logo and Raiders Stand Out promise.
“In enrollment, one of our primary goals is to attract students to visit campus because once they experience Raider Nation, they want to be part of this close-knit, Christ-centered academic community,” says Tamara Fynaardt, vice president for enrollment and marketing. “This new welcome center will make the strong first impression we’re aiming for when they arrive.”
The 8,800-square foot facility is scheduled for completion in August.
And work will begin this spring on the first phase of renovations to Northwestern’s 26-year-old Bultman Center for Health, Physical Education and Intercollegiate Athletics. The $1.5 million project will include replacing the gym floor and bleachers, refreshing the lobby and improving the branding throughout the facility. The work is expected to be completed by fall.
