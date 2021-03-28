PROGRESS: Camp High Hopes puts finishing touches on Sensory Garden

Since the camp welcomes all ages and abilities, Morgan said a playground wasn't quite the right fit. Instead, camp leadership came up with the idea for a space that would tap into the senses.

The Junior League of Sioux City provided the first and largest grant to jump-start the project, which began in April 2019. Several volunteers from Junior League explored what types of instruments and elements would work best in the space. A grant from the Gilchrist Foundation followed, further helping the project come to fruition.

Knife River donated the concrete and groundwork, while Lewis Electric provided the electrical work and Lechner Lumber the lumber. Volunteers from the Regional Council of Carpenters designed and built the water table, and the All Abilities Coalition provided the shade tents. CMBA Architects was responsible for design and layout work. The Sioux City Garden Club contributed funding for trees, bushes and raised garden beds. The wheelchair gazebo was made possible by the Lewis and Wente families in memory of TJ Wente II.