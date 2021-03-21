PROGRESS: Farmland values rise in every county in Northwest Iowa

The rebound in prices came about because of "surging exports to China and other countries," Zhang said. "Typically, when you are entering this post-harvest season, you typically will see much lower prices, rather than a surge or a rally... So this phenomenon is rather unique and unconventional. But it's really driven by really strong, surging exports to China."

Farmland values in Iowa have increased in price at roughly double the pace of inflation in recent decades, though annual price fluctuations have settled down during the past few years. In 1973, the state's average price per acre of cropland was only $635. Prices were volatile during the 1970s and 1980s, with huge price increases during much of the 1970s followed by a crash during the Farm Crisis of the 1980s that largely offset the gains of the preceding decade.

A staggering increase in land prices took place in large part in the years between 2002 and 2013, though prices dipped slightly in 2009. Prices reached their highest-ever in 2013, at an average of $8,716 per acre, before dropping during the following three years.

The rally of those years was brought on by several factors: low interest rates, China joining the World Trade Organization in 2001 (paving the way for massive importation of U.S. crop commodities) and the implementation of ethanol mandates.