PROGRESS: Historic Warrior Hotel, Davidson Building nears opening after $73M renovation

SIOUX CITY -- Restoration of The Warrior Hotel and the Davidson Building to its former glory is in full swing.

The project, led by St. Louis-based Restoration St. Louis, began in Feb. 2019. The hotel has a projected completion date in July.

In late February, Lila Plambeck, The Warrior Hotel's Director of Sales and Marketing, said the ballroom had been drywalled and that carpeting was being laid in some areas of the hotel.

"We're moving onto rooms, so there's rooms where the plumbing and wiring is all in. There's wallpaper on the walls," she said. "The headboards are in town. The bowling alley is in town."

Plambeck said construction workers have been able to work in the building nearly every day during the winter because it is sealed up and warm.

"Some of them work six days a week," Plambeck said of the subcontractors. "There's over 100 construction workers on site most of the time."

Besides the ballroom and the six-lane bowling alley with a club-like atmosphere, the hotel will also feature a pre-function space, luxury spa, pool, business and exercise centers and commercial space on the first floor. Both the hotel's heating and cooling will be powered by geothermal energy. Rooms will offer amenities such as mirror TVs.