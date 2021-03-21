PROGRESS: Hotel connected to Sioux City Convention Center opens

SIOUX CITY -- The 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which connects to the Sioux City Convention Center, officially opened on May 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag, features a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions. Hotel guests and other visitors to downtown will park in a new ramp behind the hotel.
General Manager Matthew Robinson said in early March that the hotel is open for full business and is following the Marriott brand protocols for social distancing and cleanliness, as well as local health guidelines.
"Business has started to turn around pretty good," said Robinson, who said an official grand opening for the hotel has not yet been held, but will be at a later date that is yet to be determined. "We do look forward to business getting back to as normal as possible.”
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled at the Convention Center in late December 2019. The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.
"That business has slowly started to return," Robinson said of Convention Center event bookings. "We would like to see more, so if anybody wants to book anything, we're happy to take those calls. They can call the hotel directly to make an appointment to meet the director of sales."
In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of current Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project, which initially came in nearly $1 million over budget.
Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. According to the city, the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.
The Convention Center builds upon other recent downtown projects, including the reconstruction of Interstate 29, stockyards revitalization, enhancements to the riverfront and the ongoing development of new housing, historic districts and amenities.