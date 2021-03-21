PROGRESS: Hotel connected to Sioux City Convention Center opens

SIOUX CITY -- The 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which connects to the Sioux City Convention Center, officially opened on May 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag, features a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions. Hotel guests and other visitors to downtown will park in a new ramp behind the hotel.

General Manager Matthew Robinson said in early March that the hotel is open for full business and is following the Marriott brand protocols for social distancing and cleanliness, as well as local health guidelines.

"Business has started to turn around pretty good," said Robinson, who said an official grand opening for the hotel has not yet been held, but will be at a later date that is yet to be determined. "We do look forward to business getting back to as normal as possible.”

Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled at the Convention Center in late December 2019. The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.