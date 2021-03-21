PROGRESS: Kemps takes over former Dean Foods milk plant in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- Kemps, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based subsidiary of the Dairy Farmers of America, announced in October that would take over the Dean Foods dairy plant in Le Mars.

The acquisition of the Le Mars plant was part of a large sale of assets in the aftermath of Dean Foods' collapse in 2019.

Dean, the biggest U.S. milk producer, declared bankruptcy in November 2019, during a long-term slump in milk demand. Dean had lost money in eight of the 10 fiscal quarters before the bankruptcy, and posted declining sales in seven of the previous eight quarters.

At the time of Dean Foods' bankruptcy, Dairy Farmers of America -- a national dairy marketing cooperative based in Kansas City -- said that it was "engaged in discussions to potentially purchase some or all" of Dean's assets. Kemps, a familiar name in grocery store dairy aisles, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dairy Farmers of America.