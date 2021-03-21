PROGRESS: NEW Cooperative to open barge port near Blencoe this spring

Each barge will have the capacity to haul 50,000 bushels of grain. Plying the river with 72 barges per year eliminates the need for 80,000 semi-trailer trucks of grain, NEW Cooperative General Manager Dan Dix said.

The port gives the co-op direct access to export markets and provides a third option for transporting grain, beyond the current rail and trucks.

"Iowa farmers need every advantage they can get," Dix said prior to a groundbreaking ceremony in September. "Years of low commodity prices, droughts, tariffs, and, most recently, the derecho have devastated Iowa producers. This project is designed to bring some much-needed help to an industry so vital to us all.”

Because water navigation is more cost-effective than truck or rail, the barge terminal will allow the co-op to reduce its freight expenses, Dix said.

"When you talk about transportation costs, the most economically feasible is the waterways," Gov. Kim Reynolds said at the Sept. 9 groundbreaking ceremony. "For our farmers to be able to utilize the Missouri River to export their goods, internationally, opens up a whole new world."

Co-op officials also are in talks with other businesses in the region interested in using the terminal to transport their products, from wind turbine blades to dried-distillers grains.