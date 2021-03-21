PROGRESS: Sabre Industries preparing for $25M expansion

SIOUX CITY -- More than eight years ago, Sabre Industries consolidated its operations into one site in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.

Just two years later in 2014, the company expanded.

This year, Sabre, one of the largest U.S. suppliers of steel structures for the utility and communications industry, will grow again. Construction is expected to begin on a $25 million expansion that will include a galvanizing plant. The expansion is expected to create 76 new jobs.

Sabre officials declined to comment at this time, but Sioux City's economic development department is pleased to see the significant investment and growth in the industrial area near Sioux Gateway Airport.

"They've definitely become one of the leaders in their industry. They have a name that is recognized and has helped them grow," said Chris Myres, a city economic development specialist. "We're happy to see projects like this. It shows we are and always probably will be a center for advanced manufacturing in our area."