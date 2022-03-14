PROGRESS: CNOS, Tri-State Specialists consolidates operations

DAKOTA DUNES -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, and Tri-State Specialists, a provider of orthopedic services, surgeries and other specialties, recently consolidated their operations under the CNOS name.

The physicians of Tri-State Specialists aligned with CNOS, effective Jan. 3.

The Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS) was founded in 1999, upon a merger of three existing specialty groups, according to their website. CNOS offers orthopaedics, neurosurgery, neurology, rheumatology, plastic surgery, podiatry, rehab services and sports medicine, the latter of which is one of their best-known specialties. CNOS has outreach clinics scattered throughout Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota.

Tri-State Specialists, formerly called Tri-State Orthopaedic Physicians, has a roster of surgeons in various specialties, as well as specialists in dermatology, physical therapy, sports medicine, neurology and pain management.

Formed on the merger of three previous practices about a decade and a half ago, Tri-State had operated from two locations, one in the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's complex on Pierce Street and one in Le Mars at Floyd Valley Healthcare.

CNO said the alignment of the two practices "results in the integration of the operations and services of both organizations and positions CNOS to better respond to the growing health care needs of Siouxland and surrounding areas.

“This development enables CNOS to expand its specialty services and strengthens our commitment to exceed our patients’ expectations by providing greater access to clinical excellence., CNOS CEO Nolan Lubarski said in a statement at the time the consolidation was announced in October.

“Healthcare in the United States is moving toward 'value based medicine.' We are positioning to become leaders in excellence and cost effective specialty care. I am convinced this partnership is in the best interest of our groups, our employees, and especially our patients,” Dr. Kevin Liudahl, an orthopaedic surgeon with Tri-State Specialists, said in the statement.

